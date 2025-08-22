Rockets 2025 Training Camp Presented by Kelowna Sand & Gravel Set to Begin August 28

Published on August 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club's 2025 Training Camp, presented by Kelowna Sand & Gravel, will open on Thursday, August 28 at Prospera Place.

Camp will feature four days of competition as prospects and returning players hit the ice, which will be capped off with the Kelowna Sand & Gravel Young Guns Game on Sunday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m.

Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, August 28

11:00 a.m - On-Ice Session (Team Keith)

2:00 p.m. - On-Ice Session (Team Barrie)

5:00 p.m. - On-Ice Session (Team Kirkland)

Friday, August 29

9:00 a.m. - Team Keith vs. Team Barrie

1:00 p.m. - Team Barrie vs. Team Kirkland

6:00 p.m. - Team Kirkland vs. Team Keith

Saturday, August 30

9:00 a.m. - Team Barrie vs. Team Kirkland

1:00 p.m. - Team Keith vs. Team Kirkland

6:00 p.m. - Team Barrie vs. Team Keith

Sunday, August 31

11:00 a.m. - Kelowna Sand & Gravel Young Guns Game

Honouring Rockets Alumni

Training Camp teams are named in recognition of three distinguished Rockets alumni:

Duncan Keith - A cornerstone of the Rockets' 2003 WHL Championship-winning team, Keith went on to capture three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks, along with two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada. He was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024-25 as well as the BC Hockey Hall of Fame this previous offseason.

Tyson Barrie - A standout defenceman for Kelowna from 2006 to 2011, Barrie played a pivotal role in the Rockets' 2009 WHL Championship. The following season he captured the Bill Hunter Trophy as WHL Top Defenceman and led all WHL blueliners with 53 assists, cementing his place as one of the most dynamic defencemen in league history. Barrie has since appeared in more than 800 NHL games.

Justin Kirkland - A Rocket from 2012-2016, Kirkland was a key part of the 2015 WHL Championship team and helped Kelowna reach the Memorial Cup Final. He tallied 205 points in 251 career games before moving on to the Calgary Flames and making his NHL debut during the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Rockets 2025 Training Camp presented by Kelowna Sand & Gravel will serve as the official launch of the team's 30th Anniversary Season, as the club prepares for it's home opener on September 19 against the Spokane Chiefs.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.