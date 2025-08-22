Chiefs Sign 2009-Born Forward Caden Zasada out of Minnesota

Published on August 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2009-born forward prospect Caden Zasada has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Zasada was added to Spokane's protected list in November of 2024.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Caden and his family to the Chiefs organization and appreciate them entrusting us with his development," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He has an excellent skill set and has been a consistent goal scorer at each level and event he has played in. We believe Caden will be a key contributor to our organization for multiple years and are excited to work with him to maximize his development."

Zasada, from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, played 21 games with Team MAP South Hockey (UMHSEHL) and 28 games with Hill-Murray School (USHS-MN) last season. His junior year campaign at Hill-Murray School has been his best of his high school career, as he logged 21 goals and nine assists for 30 total points. He chipped in nine goals and 17 points with Team MAP South Hockey.

At this year's USA Hockey National 16 Player Development Camp, Zasada led all skaters with six goals in seven games and finished the tournament with seven total points - tied for fourth-most among all skaters

Zasada was selected 22nd-overall by the Fargo Force in Phase I of the 2025 USHL Draft in May.

With the signing of Zasada, the team is very excited about the excellent core group of 2009 birth year players, which also includes F Ossie McIntyre, D Harry Mattern, D Bryson Roberts and F Gavin Burcar. Zasada is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2025-26 season and will be at the team's training camp next week.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.