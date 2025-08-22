Mikel McIver Cup Unveiled for 2026 Rebels Training Camp

RED DEER - Roster spots aren't the only thing on the line at this year's Red Deer Rebels Training Camp.

Players in camp will compete for the inaugural Mikel McIver Cup in honour of the long-time, legendary Rebels Dressing Room Attendant who is entering his 25th season with the club.

Check-in for players attending Rebels Training Camp goes on Wednesday, August 27 with ice sessions at the Marchant Crane Centrium starting the following day (public schedule below).

The first-ever Mikel McIver Cup Tournament takes place Saturday, August 30. Four teams featuring both rookies and returning players will go head-to-head with the winning team claiming the brand-new championship trophy filled with Mikel's favorite treat -- Mars bars.

Following the tournament, training camp rosters will be pared down to the two teams hitting the ice for the annual Black and White Game on Tuesday, September 2 at 7 p.m. Admission to the game is a donation for the Red Deer Food Bank.

The Rebels will play four preseason games following the conclusion of training camp. Two of these preseason games take place at the Marchant Crane Centrium - Saturday, September 5 vs. Calgary and Friday, September 12 vs. Lethbridge - starting at 7 p.m.

Season tickets for 2025-26 are still available. Single-game tickets are on sale starting Wednesday, August 27.

DQ/East Side Mario's Birthday Packs, Corporate Value Packs, and 9-game Mini-packs are also available. Fans can visit reddeerrebels.com or call Shaun Richer at 403-341-6001.

2025 TRAINING CAMP - PUBLIC ITINERARY Thursday, August 28 8:00 am - 8:45 am

Team A Practice 9:00 am - 9:45 am

Team B Practice 10:00 am - 10:45 am

Team C Practice 11:00 am - 11:45 am

Team D Practice 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

A vs. B Game 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

C vs. D Game Friday, August 29 9:00 am - 10:30 am

B vs. C Game 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

A vs. D Game 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

A vs. C Game 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

B vs. D Game Saturday, August 30

9:00 am - 10:30 am

Mikel McIver Cup - 1 vs. 4 Game

11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Mikel McIver Cup - 2 vs. 3 Game

3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Mikel McIver Cup Consolation Game

5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Mikel McIver Cup Championship Game Monday, September 1 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Scrimmage Tuesday, September 2 7:00 pm

Black/White Game NOTE: All times are subject to change







