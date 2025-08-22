Pats Announce 2025 Training Camp Details, Presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport

Regina, Sask. - Hockey season is right around the corner, as Regina Pats players and prospects prepare to hit the ice for the 2025-26 season next week.

A total of 93 players are set to participate in the Pats' 2025 Training Camp. The group will arrive at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday, August 27 for registration and fitness testing. On-ice sessions begin Thursday, August 28, and will run through Monday, September 1, concluding with the annual Blue vs. White intrasquad game.

Following training camp, the Pats will kick off their pre-season schedule on Wednesday, September 3, taking on the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. That will mark the first of six pre-season games prior to the "Blue Brigades" 2025 Home Opener on September 26 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

FULL TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, August 27

12:00: Registration & Headshots

1:15: Fitness Testing

Thursday, August 28

9:00: Rookie Scrimmage

10:45: Rookie Scrimmage

12:45: Main Camp Practice

4:30: Rookie Scrimmage

6:15: Rookie Scrimmage

Friday, August 29

10:00: Rookie Scrimmage

1:15: Main Camp Practice

3:30: Rookie Scrimmage

Saturday, August 30

9:00: Main Camp Scrimmage

1:30: Main Camp Scrimmage

6:00: Main Camp Scrimmage

Sunday, August 31

9:00: Team White Practice

10:15: Team Blue Practice

Monday, September 1

6:00: Blue vs. White Game







