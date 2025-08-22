Pats Announce 2025 Training Camp Details, Presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport
Published on August 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - Hockey season is right around the corner, as Regina Pats players and prospects prepare to hit the ice for the 2025-26 season next week.
A total of 93 players are set to participate in the Pats' 2025 Training Camp. The group will arrive at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday, August 27 for registration and fitness testing. On-ice sessions begin Thursday, August 28, and will run through Monday, September 1, concluding with the annual Blue vs. White intrasquad game.
Following training camp, the Pats will kick off their pre-season schedule on Wednesday, September 3, taking on the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. That will mark the first of six pre-season games prior to the "Blue Brigades" 2025 Home Opener on September 26 against the Prince Albert Raiders.
FULL TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Wednesday, August 27
12:00: Registration & Headshots
1:15: Fitness Testing
Thursday, August 28
9:00: Rookie Scrimmage
10:45: Rookie Scrimmage
12:45: Main Camp Practice
4:30: Rookie Scrimmage
6:15: Rookie Scrimmage
Friday, August 29
10:00: Rookie Scrimmage
1:15: Main Camp Practice
3:30: Rookie Scrimmage
Saturday, August 30
9:00: Main Camp Scrimmage
1:30: Main Camp Scrimmage
6:00: Main Camp Scrimmage
Sunday, August 31
9:00: Team White Practice
10:15: Team Blue Practice
Monday, September 1
6:00: Blue vs. White Game
Western Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Rockets 2025 Training Camp Presented by Kelowna Sand & Gravel Set to Begin August 28 - Kelowna Rockets
- Mikel McIver Cup Unveiled for 2026 Rebels Training Camp - Red Deer Rebels
- Vees Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Sign 2009-Born Forward Caden Zasada out of Minnesota - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2025 Training Camp Details, Presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Regina Pats Stories
- Pats Announce 2025 Training Camp Details, Presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport
- Pats Honour Hometown with New Season Theme
- Pats Sign Top Two Picks, Schultz and Pue Commit to Pats
- Pats Deal Kuzma to Seattle for Third-Round Pick
- Pats Select Pradel, Ubl and Schams in 2025 CHL Import Draft