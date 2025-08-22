Vees Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees have released their 2025 Train Camp schedule, which will begin on Thursday, August 28th, through to Sunday, August 31st, at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

The Vees four-day camp schedule features 66 players divided into three teams (Blue, Grey, White). The Vees' annual Peaches Cup Intrasquad is scheduled Saturday, August 30th, at 4:30 pm.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 28th:

Game 1 10:00 - 11:30 am Team Grey vs. Team Blue

Game 2 2:00 - 3:00 pm Team Blue vs. Team White

Game 3 6:30-8:00 pm Team White vs. Team Grey

Friday, August 29th:

Game 1 10:00 - 11:30 am Team White vs. Team Blue

Game 2 2:00 - 3:00 pm Team White vs. Team Grey

Game 3 6:30-8:00 pm Team Blue vs. Team Grey

Saturday, August 30th:

Morning Skate (Top 40 Players) 10:00 - 11:00 am

Peaches Cup 4:30 - 6:30 pm

Sunday, August 31st:

Player Exit Meetings

All games during Vees Training Camp are open to the public and free to attend. Doors open for the Peaches Cup on August 30th at 4:00 pm, and fans can purchase Pre-Season tickets at that time at the Valley First box office. Concessions will also be open during the Peaches Cup.

Following the conclusion of Training Camp, the Vees play five Pre-Season games, beginning Wednesday, September 3rd, against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place.

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 3rd at Kelowna Rockets, 7:05 pm

Thursday, September 4th vs. Vancouver Giants, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, September 9th vs. Tri-City Americans, 6:30 pm

Friday, September 12th vs. Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm*

Saturday, September 13th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 11:00 am*

*Pre-Season tournament hosted by the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, WA

The Vees are also pleased to announce the hiring of Bob Pond as the team's Head Athletic Therapist, ahead of their inaugural season in the WHL.

Bob Pond brings nearly a decade of experience in elite sport performance and rehabilitation. Pond is a Certified Athletic Therapist (CAT(C)), BOC Certified Athletic Trainer, and NSCA Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist. Since earning his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Minot State University in 2016, Pond has worked extensively in high-performance hockey, including five seasons with the Okanagan Hockey Group, as their Manger of Athletic Therapy & Medical Services. He founded Pond Performance Ltd., offering specialized rehabilitation and strength programs for athletes. Pond completed his Masters of Rehabilitation Science at the University of British Columbia in 2025. He is also serves as the Athletic Therapist and Strength Coach for Team B.C.'s Male U16 program.

