Giants Announce 2025 Preston Chevrolet Training Camp Schedule

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce their schedule for 2025 Training Camp, presented by Preston Chevrolet, which will mark the kickoff for the Giants 25th anniversary season.

Training Camp begins with registration on Wednesday, August 27 and concludes with the annual Legends Cup game on Sunday, August 31 at 2 p.m. PT. All ice sessions will take place at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

Rosters will be announced at a later date, but will include returning players, prospects and free agent invites. They will be grouped into four teams for intrasquad games: Team Black, Team Grey, Team Red and Team White.

This will be the first Training Camp for 2024 CHL Import Draft pick Tobias Tomík, plus all 2025 WHL Draft selections, including first-round picks Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk and Crosby Mateychuk.

On-ice action gets started on Thursday, August 28 with the first intrasquad game at 10 a.m. All ice sessions and the Legends Cup are open to the public for free.

TRAINING CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

Thursday, August 28 Team Red vs. Team White 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre

Team Grey vs. Team Black 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre

Friday, August 29 Team Red vs. Team Grey 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre

Team White vs. Team Black 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre

Saturday, August 30 Team Red vs. Team Black 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre

Team White vs. Team Grey 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre

Sunday, August 31 3rd vs. 4th Place Game 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre

Howe vs. Quinn Legends Cup 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre

*All dates & times subject to change

Following camp, the Giants will play four preseason games, two of which will be hosted in the Greater Vancouver Area, beginning at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Tuesday September 9, followed by a contest at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.

The G-Men will also play the Kamloops Blazers on the road on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT and visit the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

DATE OPPONENT TIME VENUE

Wednesday, Sept. 3 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Sandman Centre

Thursday, Sept. 4 Penticton Vees 6:35 PM PT SOEC

Tuesday, Sept. 9 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre

Wednesday, Sept. 10 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs.







