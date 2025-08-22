Giants Announce 2025 Preston Chevrolet Training Camp Schedule
Published on August 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce their schedule for 2025 Training Camp, presented by Preston Chevrolet, which will mark the kickoff for the Giants 25th anniversary season.
Training Camp begins with registration on Wednesday, August 27 and concludes with the annual Legends Cup game on Sunday, August 31 at 2 p.m. PT. All ice sessions will take place at the Ladner Leisure Centre.
Rosters will be announced at a later date, but will include returning players, prospects and free agent invites. They will be grouped into four teams for intrasquad games: Team Black, Team Grey, Team Red and Team White.
This will be the first Training Camp for 2024 CHL Import Draft pick Tobias Tomík, plus all 2025 WHL Draft selections, including first-round picks Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk and Crosby Mateychuk.
On-ice action gets started on Thursday, August 28 with the first intrasquad game at 10 a.m. All ice sessions and the Legends Cup are open to the public for free.
TRAINING CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
DATE EVENT TIME VENUE
Thursday, August 28 Team Red vs. Team White 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre
Team Grey vs. Team Black 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre
Friday, August 29 Team Red vs. Team Grey 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre
Team White vs. Team Black 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre
Saturday, August 30 Team Red vs. Team Black 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre
Team White vs. Team Grey 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre
Sunday, August 31 3rd vs. 4th Place Game 10:00 AM Ladner Leisure Centre
Howe vs. Quinn Legends Cup 2:00 PM Ladner Leisure Centre
*All dates & times subject to change
Following camp, the Giants will play four preseason games, two of which will be hosted in the Greater Vancouver Area, beginning at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Tuesday September 9, followed by a contest at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.
Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.
The G-Men will also play the Kamloops Blazers on the road on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT and visit the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.
DATE OPPONENT TIME VENUE
Wednesday, Sept. 3 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Sandman Centre
Thursday, Sept. 4 Penticton Vees 6:35 PM PT SOEC
Tuesday, Sept. 9 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre
Wednesday, Sept. 10 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena
Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Giants Announce 2025 Preston Chevrolet Training Camp Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Thunderbirds Announce Training Camp Schedule - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Silvertips Hire Tim Fragle as Assistant Coach - Everett Silvertips
- Rockets 2025 Training Camp Presented by Kelowna Sand & Gravel Set to Begin August 28 - Kelowna Rockets
- Mikel McIver Cup Unveiled for 2026 Rebels Training Camp - Red Deer Rebels
- Vees Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Sign 2009-Born Forward Caden Zasada out of Minnesota - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2025 Training Camp Details, Presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Announce 2025 Preston Chevrolet Training Camp Schedule
- Commemorating 25 Years of Giants Hockey
- Giants Hire WHL Alumnus Gaelan Patterson as Assistant Coach
- Giants to Play Preseason Game in Port Coquitlam on September 10
- Ryan Lin Named to Hockey Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster