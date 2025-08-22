Thunderbirds Announce Training Camp Schedule

The Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the following Training Camp Schedule:

Thursday, August 28:

3:30pm-5:00pm: Blue vs White

5:30pm-7:00pm: Green vs Navy

Friday, August 29:

3:30pm-5:00pm: Blue vs Navy

5:30pm-7:00pm: Green vs White

Saturday, August 30:

3:30pm-5:00pm: 3rd Place Game

5:30pm-7:00pm: 1st Place Game

Sunday, August 31:

1:00pm-3:30pm: Blue vs White Intrasquad Game







