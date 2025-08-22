Thunderbirds Announce Training Camp Schedule
Published on August 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
The Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the following Training Camp Schedule:
Thursday, August 28:
3:30pm-5:00pm: Blue vs White
5:30pm-7:00pm: Green vs Navy
Friday, August 29:
3:30pm-5:00pm: Blue vs Navy
5:30pm-7:00pm: Green vs White
Saturday, August 30:
3:30pm-5:00pm: 3rd Place Game
5:30pm-7:00pm: 1st Place Game
Sunday, August 31:
1:00pm-3:30pm: Blue vs White Intrasquad Game
