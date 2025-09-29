Rebels this Week

Published on September 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels right wing Talon Brigley (left) reacts after a goal

Put it in the Win Column!

The Rebels earned their first win of the season with a 4-2 triumph over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday night at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Ty Coupland, Owen Shadrick (1 st WHL Goal), Talon Brigley (game winner), and Matthew Gard each scored their first goal of the season. Chase Wutzke made 16 saves in his first appearance of the season.

Road Trippin'

This week the Rebels head east for a two-game road trip that sees them visit the Saskatoon Blade on Friday and the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. MT and broadcast exclusively on Victory+ and 106.7 REWIND Radio.

Next Home Game

The Rebels and Lethbridge Hurricanes battle again at the Marchant Crane Centrium on Tuesday, October 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this and all Rebels home games are on sale now at ticketsalberta.com.

Fuder Big in Dallas

On September 23, it was announced that Rebels forward Jaxon Fuder has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. The Cold Lake, Alberta, native signed with the Stars after taking part in the team's development camp earlier this summer and joining the team's training camp on an amateur tryout agreement. After joining the Rebels in October 2024, Fuder totaled 26 points (11-15-26) in 46 regular-season games. His 91 penalty minutes led all WHL rookies and ranked second on the team. Fuder was honored with Red Deer's Darcy Robinson Award as the team's most underrated player.

Philly Special

Rebels centre Matthew Gard made his NHL preseason debut when he suited up for the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday, Sept. 23 in Montreal. Gard had one shot on goal and one hit in just over 11 minutes of ice time.

California Dreamin'

Owen Shadrick (Valencia, CA) became the first California-born player to score a regular season goal for the Rebels since Brandon Underwood in the 2012-13 season.

Little Rebel

