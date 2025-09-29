Wetsch Reassigned from San Jose

Published on September 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets forward Carson Wetsch

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that forward Carson Wetsch has been reassigned from the San Jose Sharks. Wetsch appeared in one preseason game with San Jose, recording four penalty minutes in 10:21 of ice time in a 2-1 loss versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

With Wetsch returning, Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth) is now the only Rockets player remaining on an NHL preseason roster.

The Rockets have a bye week before heading to Prince George on Wednesday, October 8th. The team's next home game is scheduled for Friday, October 10th against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:05 pm at Prospera Place.

Tickets will be available starting October 1st through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office. Fans can also watch live and free on VictoryPlus.com.

