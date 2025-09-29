Hurlbert, Edmonstone, & Surkan Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for September 29, 2025

Published on September 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward J.P. Hurlbert has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Hurlbert, a 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, tallied six points (3G-3A) and a plus-4 rating in two games, as the Blazers remained undefeated, knocking off the Seattle Thunderbirds in back-to-back contests at Sandman Centre this weekend.

The 6-foot, 182-pound right winger contributed a goal and an assist Friday night as the Blazers edged the Thunderbirds by a 4-3 score. Facing an early 2-0 deficit, Hurlbert got the Blazers on the board 7:30 into the first period. With the game deadlocked 3-3 later in the third period, he set up Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nathan Behm for the game-winning goal with 3:03 to go in regulation. Hurlbert was named second star of the game for his efforts and finished the night with eight shots on goal.

Hurlbert kicked it up a notch, tallying two goals and two assists Saturday night as the Blazers blanked the Thunderbirds by a 6-0 score. On a man advantage late in the first period, Hurlbert set up Edmonton Oilers prospect Tommy Lafreniere for what went on to stand as the game-winning goal. Midway through the second period, Hurlbert recorded a shorthanded goal to extend the Blazers lead to 3-0. He added his second goal of the night early in the third period to give Kamloops a commanding 4-0 advantage. The 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect finished his evening with a primary assist on the 6-0 goal from Behm.

Through two weeks of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Hurlbert is off to a fantastic start. He was named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week on September 22, and he sits atop the WHL scoring charts with nine points (6G-3A) in three games. His six goals are also tops in the WHL.

Selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on August 26.

Through three games, the Blazers (3-0-0-0) are undefeated, having knocked off the Spokane Chiefs (2-1-0-0) and Thunderbirds (1-2-0-0).

Next up, the Blazers conclude a stretch of three consecutive games against Seattle when they travel to accesso ShoWare Center Friday, October 3 at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

BLAZERS NETMINDER EDMONSTONE NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers netminder Logan Edmonstone has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Edmonstone, a 17-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., recorded a 38-save shutout in his lone appearance, as the Blazers blanked the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 6-0 score Saturday, September 27, at Sandman Centre. The shutout is the first of Edmonstone's WHL career.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound puckstopper withstood a busy third period in which the Thunderbirds fired 16 shots on net, attempting to claw back into the contest. Edmonstone was named third star of the game for his efforts.

Through two weeks, Edmonstone owns a .944 save percentage, good enough for fourth in the WHL. His two wins are tied for second in the WHL. He was also between the pipes September 20 when the Blazers secured a 6-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs. Edmonstone's 67 saves on 71 shots rank seventh in the WHL.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the eighth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Edmonstone is set to turn 18 years old on October 3. He went 7-17-2-1 with a 3.90 goals-against average (GAA) and .891 save percentage (SV%).

Edmonstone and the Blazers (3-0-0-0) are first in the B.C. Division to start the 2025-26 WHL season. Next up, they head to accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle to complete three consecutive outings against the Thunderbirds (1-2-0-0) this Friday, October 3 at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

WHEAT KINGS FORWARD SURKAN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings forward Chase Surkan has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Surkan, a 16-year-old product of Regina, Sask., recorded two goals and one assist in one game this weekend, as the Wheat Kings fell to the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 in a shootout Saturday at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

The 5-foot-8, 167-pound left winger notched a power-play goal 34 seconds into the second period, drawing the score even 2-2. Midway through the period, he registered a primary assist on a goal from Nicholas Johnson, before capping his night with his second goal of the game at even strength. Surkan was named first star of the game for his performance.

The rookie forward has been a bright spot for the Wheat Kings to start the 2025-26 season, collecting seven points (4G-3A) in three games, to sit tied for third in WHL scoring.

Selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Surkan made his WHL debut during the 2024-25 campaign, appearing in three contests.

Surkan is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Through two weeks, the Brandon Wheat Kings (0-2-1-0) sit fifth in the WHL's East Division.

The Wheat Kings are set to play five consecutive games at home, beginning Saturday, October 4 at 6 p.m. CT, when the Edmonton Oil Kings (2-1-0-0) visit Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: J.P. Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers







