T-Birds Sign Logan Miller

September 29, 2025

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of 2008 born forward Logan Miller to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

"Logan was a list player who has taken some time to develop but he has shown in the past 6 months he is ready to compete for a roster spot; through his hard work and dedication we feel he can be a solid contributor to the Thunderbirds," said Assistant General Manager Craig Goebel. "We welcome Logan, and his family to the Thunderbirds organization."

Miller appeared in one regular season game last year for the T-Birds. Thus far in the regular season, Miller has suited up for one game for the Birds.

The 2024-25 season Logan suited up for 35 games with OHA Edmonton in the JPHL. During the season he made himself a constant presence on the stat sheet. Netting 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points.







