Alcos and Holinka Returned to Oil Kings from NHL Camps

Published on September 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have two more players returning from NHL Training Camps.

The following players have been returned:

F Miroslav Holinka from Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp

D Parker Alcos from Vancouver Canucks Training Camp

Holinka is entering his second season in the WHL after he was the 14th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. The Zlin, Czechia product was drafted by Toronto in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 151st Overall and signed his Entry Level Contract this summer. The 20-year-old had 45 points in 47 games a year ago for the Oil Kings.

Alcos, out of Port Moody, B.C., was drafted in the sixth round, 189th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and returns to Edmonton for his fourth season with the Oil Kings. In 136 WHL games, he has 30 points.

The Oil Kings begin a three-game East Division swing on Wednesday in Regina against the Pats.







