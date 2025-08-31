Hurricanes Sign Trio of Prospects

Published on August 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have signed three players selected in the 2025 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft inking defenceman Liam McFadden and forwards Luka Samu and Graham Gard to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

McFadden, 14, was originally selected in the third round (54th overall) in the 2025 WHL Draft. The Edmonton, AB, product was the first player selected by the Hurricanes in the 2025 draft. Last year, McFadden recorded 26 points (4g-22a) along with 18 penalty minutes in 36 regular season games with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team while adding and three points (2g-1a) in three playoff games. He also collected four points (1g-3a) along with two penalty minutes in six games at the U17 level with OHA Edmonton.

During the 2024-2025 season, McFadden amassed four points (1g-3a) and two penalty minutes at the John Reid Memorial Tournament with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team while also picking up one assist in five games with Team Alberta Gold at the 2025 Alberta Cup tournament. McFadden is the younger brother of Moose Jaw Warrior forward Landon McFadden.

Samu, 15, was drafted in the fourth-round (79th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2025 WHL Draft. The Edmonton, AB, product racked up 52 points (23g-29a) along with 40 penalty minutes in 36 regular season games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team last year. He added five points (1g-4a) with four penalty minutes in five playoff games.

Samu was held pointless in two games with the NAX U17 team during the 2024-2025 season.

The 6 '0, 150-pound forward, who was the first forward selected in the 2025 draft, finished seven in scoring for the NAX U15 team. Samu had a standout John Reid Memorial tournament where he collected 12 points (3g-9a) along with four penalty minutes in just six games for NAX. He added three points (2g-1a) with eight penalty minutes in five games with Team Alberta Grey at the 2025 Alberta Cup.

Gard, 15, was selected in the fourth-round (87th overall) by the Hurricanes in May 's draft. The Winnipeg, MB, product spent the 2024-2025 season with the Winnipeg Thrashers U15 AAA team where he finished the year with 32 points (14g- 18a) and 68 penalty minutes. He added 11 points (6g-5a) along with 18 penalty minutes in nine post-season games.

The 6 '3, 172-pound forward added four assists in five games with the Thrashers U17 team and one goal in two games at the U18 level. In 2023-2024, Gard recorded 19 points (7g-12a) in 32 games with the Thrashers U15 team. He is the younger brother of Red Deer Rebels forward, and Philadelphia Flyers prospect, Matthew Gard.

The Hurricanes will conclude their 2025 Training Camp on Sunday at 4:00pm with their final Main Camp game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item in support of the Lethbridge Food Bank and Interfaith Food Bank.

Lethbridge will open the five-game 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Marchant Crane Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Tickets for the Hurricanes home pre-season games can be purchased for $10.00, plus fees. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association.







