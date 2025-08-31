2025 Neely Cup Championship Recap
Published on August 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2025 Neely Cup was awarded on Saturday night after all four teams completed round-robin play. Team Turnbull secured a spot in the final against Team Babych when Ryan Miller scored a pair of goals in the final 35 seconds of the last game of the morning.
In the championship, Team Turnbull took the first game by a score of 1-0. However, Team Babych battled back to win Game 2, forcing sudden-death overtime. Brodie Hankel was the hero as his shot off the rush hit the back of the net.
Team Ireland finished third with a pair of wins over Team Mulvey in the Consolation Game.
The four teams, named after Winterhawks from the inaugural team, Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull, were made up of 76 prospective Winterhawks. Teams included a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.
-
Game One: Team Ireland (3) ties Team Mulvey (3)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Cash Brebant
Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair
Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Carter Sotheran
Team Mulvey - Jordin St. Louis from Jordan Duguay and Charlie Gibbons
Team Mulvey - Lochlan Tetarenko from Tarik Lammam and Jordan Duguay
Team Ireland - Griffin Darby from Alex Weiermair and Ben Miller
Game Two: Team Ireland (2) ties Team Mulvey (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Jordan Duguay and Alex Ruiz
Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Lochlan Tetarenko
Team Ireland - Ben Miller
Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Caden Leibel
Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Ireland (4) defeats Team Mulvey (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Cole Slobodian from Alex Weiermair
Team Ireland - Cash Brebant from Owen Chapman
Team Ireland - Caden Leibel from Evan Benoit
Team Mulvey - Jordan Duguay from Charlie Gibbons
Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair
Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Robin Martin
Game Four: Team Babych (5) defeats Team Turnbull (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar from Kohen Ruedig
Team Babych - Trevor Toyne from Garner Forbes
Team Babych - Luke Wilfley from Jordan Tran and Carsyn Dyck
Team Babych - Avraham Brown from Alessandro Domenichelli
Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar from Cameron Young-Thompson
Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Kane Tomsic and Carsyn Dyck
Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Kaeden Kalkat
Game Five: Team Babych (2) defeats Team Turnbull (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Jake Gustafson
Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Carsyn Dyck and Kaeden Kalkat
Team Babych - Trevor Toyne from Carsyn Dyck
Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Turnbull (2) ties Team Babych (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Babych - Will McLaughlin from Alessandro Domenichelli
Team Babych - Luke Wilfley from Aaron Zulinick
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Kayd Ruedig and Sam Spehar
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Kayd Ruedig and Sam Spehar
-
Third Place Game 1: Team Ireland (3) defeats Team Mulvey (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Ben Miller
Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Lochlan Tetarenko and Jordin St. Louis
Team Ireland - Caden Leibel from Cole Slobodian and Owen Chapman
Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Kaishu Shin
Team Mulvey - Jordin St. Louis from Jordan Duguay
Third Place Game 2: Team Ireland (4) defeats Team Mulvey (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Gavin Godbout from Blake Romo and Liam Van Caeseele
Team Ireland - Cash Brebant from Caden Leibel and Kaishu Shin
Team Mulvey - Kyle McDonough from Lincoln Black-Greaves
Team Ireland - Kaishu Shin from Gavin Godbout
Team Ireland - Zachary Spurgeon from Caden Leibel (empty net)
-
Championship Game 1: Team Turnbull (1) defeats Team Babych (0)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Nathan Brown from Cam Jacobson and Cameron Young-Thompson
Championship Game 2: Team Babych (5) defeats Team Turnbull (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Babych - Avraham Brown
Team Turnbull - Braden Boman from Henry Bassuk
Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Luke Wilfley
Team Babych - Kaeden Kalkat from Trevor Toyne and Jordan Tran
Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Luke LcLaughlin and David Hoy
Team Babych - Avraham Brown (empty net)
Championship Game 3: Team Babych (1) defeats Team Turnbull (0) in 3-on-3 overtime
Scoring Summary:
Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Luke McLaughlin from Carsyn Dyck
-
Goaltending Stats
Goalies are rotating amongst the teams throughout the week
Blake Clark - 30/39
Sergio Davidson - 23/29
Luc Deschenes - 21/23
Tyler DiCarlo - 18/21
Cooper Dryden - 27/36
Cruz Fitzpatrick - 21/26, one shutout
Nixon Mah - 23/30
-
Final Tournament Standings:
Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed
Team Babych 6-2-1 0-2-1 13 22 14
Team Turnbull 3-2-4 1-0-2 10 25 24
Team Ireland 2-2-5 2-0-1 9 23 22
Team Mulvey 1-6-2 1-2-0 4 17 27
