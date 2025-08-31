2025 Neely Cup Championship Recap

Published on August 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2025 Neely Cup was awarded on Saturday night after all four teams completed round-robin play. Team Turnbull secured a spot in the final against Team Babych when Ryan Miller scored a pair of goals in the final 35 seconds of the last game of the morning.

In the championship, Team Turnbull took the first game by a score of 1-0. However, Team Babych battled back to win Game 2, forcing sudden-death overtime. Brodie Hankel was the hero as his shot off the rush hit the back of the net.

Team Ireland finished third with a pair of wins over Team Mulvey in the Consolation Game.

The four teams, named after Winterhawks from the inaugural team, Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull, were made up of 76 prospective Winterhawks. Teams included a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.

Game One: Team Ireland (3) ties Team Mulvey (3)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Cash Brebant

Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair

Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Carter Sotheran

Team Mulvey - Jordin St. Louis from Jordan Duguay and Charlie Gibbons

Team Mulvey - Lochlan Tetarenko from Tarik Lammam and Jordan Duguay

Team Ireland - Griffin Darby from Alex Weiermair and Ben Miller

Game Two: Team Ireland (2) ties Team Mulvey (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Jordan Duguay and Alex Ruiz

Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Lochlan Tetarenko

Team Ireland - Ben Miller

Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Caden Leibel

Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Ireland (4) defeats Team Mulvey (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Cole Slobodian from Alex Weiermair

Team Ireland - Cash Brebant from Owen Chapman

Team Ireland - Caden Leibel from Evan Benoit

Team Mulvey - Jordan Duguay from Charlie Gibbons

Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair

Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Robin Martin

Game Four: Team Babych (5) defeats Team Turnbull (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar from Kohen Ruedig

Team Babych - Trevor Toyne from Garner Forbes

Team Babych - Luke Wilfley from Jordan Tran and Carsyn Dyck

Team Babych - Avraham Brown from Alessandro Domenichelli

Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar from Cameron Young-Thompson

Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Kane Tomsic and Carsyn Dyck

Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Kaeden Kalkat

Game Five: Team Babych (2) defeats Team Turnbull (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Jake Gustafson

Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Carsyn Dyck and Kaeden Kalkat

Team Babych - Trevor Toyne from Carsyn Dyck

Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Turnbull (2) ties Team Babych (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Babych - Will McLaughlin from Alessandro Domenichelli

Team Babych - Luke Wilfley from Aaron Zulinick

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Kayd Ruedig and Sam Spehar

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Kayd Ruedig and Sam Spehar

Third Place Game 1: Team Ireland (3) defeats Team Mulvey (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Ben Miller

Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Lochlan Tetarenko and Jordin St. Louis

Team Ireland - Caden Leibel from Cole Slobodian and Owen Chapman

Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Kaishu Shin

Team Mulvey - Jordin St. Louis from Jordan Duguay

Third Place Game 2: Team Ireland (4) defeats Team Mulvey (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Gavin Godbout from Blake Romo and Liam Van Caeseele

Team Ireland - Cash Brebant from Caden Leibel and Kaishu Shin

Team Mulvey - Kyle McDonough from Lincoln Black-Greaves

Team Ireland - Kaishu Shin from Gavin Godbout

Team Ireland - Zachary Spurgeon from Caden Leibel (empty net)

Championship Game 1: Team Turnbull (1) defeats Team Babych (0)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Nathan Brown from Cam Jacobson and Cameron Young-Thompson

Championship Game 2: Team Babych (5) defeats Team Turnbull (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Babych - Avraham Brown

Team Turnbull - Braden Boman from Henry Bassuk

Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Luke Wilfley

Team Babych - Kaeden Kalkat from Trevor Toyne and Jordan Tran

Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Luke LcLaughlin and David Hoy

Team Babych - Avraham Brown (empty net)

Championship Game 3: Team Babych (1) defeats Team Turnbull (0) in 3-on-3 overtime

Scoring Summary:

Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Luke McLaughlin from Carsyn Dyck

Goaltending Stats

Goalies are rotating amongst the teams throughout the week

Blake Clark - 30/39

Sergio Davidson - 23/29

Luc Deschenes - 21/23

Tyler DiCarlo - 18/21

Cooper Dryden - 27/36

Cruz Fitzpatrick - 21/26, one shutout

Nixon Mah - 23/30

Final Tournament Standings:

Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed

Team Babych 6-2-1 0-2-1 13 22 14

Team Turnbull 3-2-4 1-0-2 10 25 24

Team Ireland 2-2-5 2-0-1 9 23 22

Team Mulvey 1-6-2 1-2-0 4 17 27







