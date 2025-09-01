Wenatchee Wild Open WHL Preseason with 2-1 Win over Tri-City in Sunday Rookie Tilt

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Most of the stars of the show for the Wenatchee Wild will get on the ice in the weeks to come - Sunday's game at Town Toyota Center was one specifically for the team's up-and-coming players no older than 17 years of age. In the team's rookie contest to open the Western Hockey League preseason schedule, the potential Wild standouts of the future made a good first impression in the present day.

Several hundred fans stopped out to see the Wild trip the Tri-City Americans in overtime, scoring a 2-1 come-from-behind win in front of a crowd that saw both fan bases well-represented. Goaltenders Carsten Leyerzapf and Xavier Wendt also represented themselves well in the first period, stopping all 17 shots that came their way. Tri-City broke the seal on the net at 8:18 of the second period, when Crew Martinson tapped in a chance at the top of the crease, giving the Ams' power play a success in its first chance of the preseason.

Wenatchee continued to battle, bringing third-period goaltender Joseph Naccarato to the bench for an extra attacker with 2:12 left - their efforts were rewarded on a Boston Tait wrist shot from the left wing just 22 seconds later, tying the game at 1-1. As a pair of coincidental penalties ended in the first minute of overtime, Nathan Crellin charged into the offensive zone, rifling home a left-wing wrister in transition at the 60-second mark and sealing the victory for the hosts.

Crellin had the only multi-point game of the day, earning a secondary assist on Tait's third-period goal. Naccarato earned the win in net behind a five-save performance, while Mark Djomo went 12-of-13 in the second period to earn a no-decision. Wendt stopped all 10 shots in his 30 minutes of work, and reliever Karter Gibson was tagged for the loss for the Ams despite 10 saves of his own. Tri-City finished 1-for-3 on the power play, and bottled up both Wild chances on the man-advantage.

The teams meet again Saturday to continue their preseason schedules, as Wenatchee hosts its annual Kids' Day contest, with the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center scheduled for 6 p.m. All seats are reserved - adult tickets for that contest are just $15 anywhere in the Town Toyota Center seating bowl, while kids 12 and under get in free.

2025-26 season tickets also remain on sale - for more information, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

