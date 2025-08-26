Wild Announce Updated Support Staff for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 26, 2025

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce updates to their support staff for the 2025-26 season, adding Dr. Ali Morgan to serve as the team's education advisor and Don Myers as the team's Western Hockey League Respect Champion.

Morgan will assist the team's educational efforts while also serving with her husband Ross as the team's official chiropractors, while Myers is familiar with the Wild as a longtime friend of the club and former team chaplain. He will serve as the team's Respect Champion, a role created through the WHL's Respect in Hockey program to counsel and support players on topics such as healthy relationships, mental health and inclusivity.

They join Jesi Janes on the team's roster of support staff, after Janes was named the team's new billet coordinator this spring. Janes will continue her full-time role as bookkeeper for the Wild and its Academy programs, while also overseeing the organization's host family program. Returning after previous seasons on the team's support staff are chaplain Shawn Little and security liaison Mike Harris.

As part of the team's updates to its support staff, the Wild also graciously thank Hunter McLeod for her two years of service with the team. McLeod has served proudly as the club's education advisor and billet coordinator since the team's move to the Western Hockey League in 2023 and departs both roles ahead of the 2025-26 season.







