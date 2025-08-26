Giants Announce 2025 Training Camp Rosters

Published on August 26, 2025

Vancouver Giants News Release







Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the 81 players that are attending 2025 Training Camp, presented by Preston Chevrolet, which kicks off the club's 25th anniversary.

A total of 14 players at camp played full-time for the Giants last season (eight forwards, five defencemen and one goaltender), not including signed import players Tobias Tomík and Jan Skok. The camp roster does not include 20-year-old forward Tyler Thorpe, who is in Montreal preparing for Canadiens training camp or 19-year-old forward Adam Titlbach, who has school obligations at home in Czechia this week.

The first ice session is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 28. Camp concludes with the annual Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 31. All ice sessions and the Legends Cup take place at the Ladner Leisure Centre and are free to attend.

TRAINING CAMP FULL ROSTER PDF

INDIVIDUAL TEAM ROSTERS

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

FORWARDS (41) YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team

Luke Anderson 2009 Langley, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Cole Bieksa 2007 Vancouver, B.C. Fairmont Prep U18

Gavin Bradley 2009 Surrey, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Cole Brown 2007 Langley, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA

Tony Cabelka 2010 Port Coquitlam, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Caden Cail 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Wyatt Callander 2009 Prince George, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U17 Prep

Riley Charlton 2009 Chilliwack, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA

Blake Chorney 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Leonardo Domenichelli 2006 Lugano, SUI HC Lugano U20

Brock Dubitz 2010 Ponoka, Alta. Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA

Hudson Getzlaf 2008 Kelowna, B.C. Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA

Ty Halaburda 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Kaden Hayes 2008 Chestermere, Alta. Okotoks Oilers U18 AAA

Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk 2010 Vancouver, B.C. St. George's School U15 Prep

Landon Horiachka 2009 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Flyers U18 AAA

Damian Kravcak 2007 Tsawwassen, B.C. ARIES Banska Bystrica U20

Daniel Makovetskiy 2010 Renton, WA Star Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Max Malinousky 2008 West Vancouver, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep

Torretto Marrelli 2007 Devon, Alta. Vancouver Giants

Wyatt Martel 2009 Victoria, B.C. Island HC U17

Preston McCann 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Flames U17 AAA

Connor Miller 2006 Lipton, Sask. Humboldt Broncos

Gunner Moore 2008 Carnduff, Sask. Estevan Bears U18 AAA

Nathaniel Moore 2010 Tsawwassen, B.C. St. George's School U15 Prep

Austin Mori-Goodman 2008 Sylvan Lake, Alta. Red Deer Chiefs

Adam Neilson 2010 Seattle, WA Star Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Aaron Obobaifo 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants

Brett Olson 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. Vancouver Giants

Jakob Oreskovic 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Luca Pura 2008 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA

Hagan Purinton 2009 Cowichan Valley, B.C. Pacific Coast HA U17 AAA

Sam Rishaug 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA

Cameron Schmidt 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Parson Shahi 2008 Victoria, B.C. Pacific Coast HA U18 Prep

Tyus Sparks 2008 Meridian, ID Vancouver Giants

Tobias Tomík 2007 Ilava, SVK HK Dukla Trencin

Landon Ward 2009 Lethbridge, Alta. Lethbridge Hurricanes U17 AAA

Drew Wilkinson 2010 Bozeman, MT Edge School U15 Prep

Richard Wonyeneh 2009 Langley, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club Academy U18 Prep

DEFENCEMEN (33) YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team

Colton Alain 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Jaiden Auger 2008 Burnaby, B.C. Bellingham Blazers

Cade Bolding 2007 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Kings U18 AAA

Quentin Bourne 2006 Lawndale, CA Whitecourt Wolverines

Tafri Chingwaru 2008 Edmonton, Alta. Drayton Valley Thunder

Cooper Curry 2009 Calgary, Alta NWCAA Bronks U16 AA

McKye Duncan 2009 Red Deer, Alta. Red Deer Chiefs U17 AAA

Kolby Gapter 2006 Arvada, CO Vancouver Giants

Marek Howell 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants

Dylan Hurren 2009 Maple Ridge, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Cortland Lemieux 2009 Tswwassen, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Ryan Lin 2008 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants

David Lu 2009 Edmonton, Alta. SSAC Bulldogs U17 AAA

Liam Magnuson 2007 Calgary, Alta. Canmore Eagles

Ethan Mah 2010 North Vancouver, B.C. Northshore Warriors U15 Prep

Braeden Malenchak 2009 Rockyview County, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 AAA

Josiah Martin 2008 White Rock, B.C. Langley Hockey Academy U18

Crosby Mateychuk 2010 Dominion City, Man. Eastman Selects U15 AAA

William Mateychuk 2010 Zhoda, Man. Eastman Selects U15 AAA

Roman Maudie 2007 Calgary, Alta. Calgary NW Flames U18 AAA

Lance McCloskey 2007 Newport Beach, CA Fairmont Prep U18

Ethan Mittelsteadt 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants

Jordan Murray 2006 Decker, Man. Cranbrook Bucks

Daniel Naumchyk 2010 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Royals U15 AAA

Karsen O'Brien 2008 Nanaimo, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA

Thomas Ogee 2010 Vancouver, WA Star Hockey Academy U15 Prep

William Ren 2008 White Rock, B.C. St. George's School U18 Prep

Braydon Riggall 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA

Jakob Schmidt 2010 Prince Albert, Sask. Prince Albert Pirates U15 AAA

Jan Skok 2006 Pisek, CZE HC Plzeň

Taevz Slanisky 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Flames U17 AAA

Luke Storr 2009 Torrance, CA Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA

Nolan Torhjelm 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary International HA U17 Prep

GOALTENDERS (8) YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team

Oliver Bryks 2009 Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange U18 AAA

Adrian Ferro 2010 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Kings U15 AAA

Kasey Fuson 2008 Sturgeon County, Alta. Titans Hockey Union U18

Burke Hood 2007 Brandon, Man. Vancouver Giants

Jaxon Hoye 2008 Okotoks, Alta. Okotoks Oilers U17 AAA

Owen Lunneborg 2007 Shakopee, MN Shakopee High School

Finn McKiernan 2008 Kelowna, B.C. Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA

Ryan Tamelin 2006 Invermere, B.C. Powell River Kings

Following camp, the Giants will play four preseason games, two of which will be hosted in the Greater Vancouver Area, beginning at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Tuesday September 9, followed by a contest at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.

The G-Men will also play the Kamloops Blazers on the road on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT and visit the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

DATE OPPONENT TIME VENUE

Wednesday, Sept. 3 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Sandman Centre

Thursday, Sept. 4 Penticton Vees 6:35 PM PT SOEC

Tuesday, Sept. 9 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre

Wednesday, Sept. 10 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.







