Giants Announce 2025 Training Camp Rosters
Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the 81 players that are attending 2025 Training Camp, presented by Preston Chevrolet, which kicks off the club's 25th anniversary.
A total of 14 players at camp played full-time for the Giants last season (eight forwards, five defencemen and one goaltender), not including signed import players Tobias Tomík and Jan Skok. The camp roster does not include 20-year-old forward Tyler Thorpe, who is in Montreal preparing for Canadiens training camp or 19-year-old forward Adam Titlbach, who has school obligations at home in Czechia this week.
The first ice session is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 28. Camp concludes with the annual Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 31. All ice sessions and the Legends Cup take place at the Ladner Leisure Centre and are free to attend.
TRAINING CAMP FULL ROSTER PDF
INDIVIDUAL TEAM ROSTERS
PRESEASON SCHEDULE
FORWARDS (41) YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team
Luke Anderson 2009 Langley, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Cole Bieksa 2007 Vancouver, B.C. Fairmont Prep U18
Gavin Bradley 2009 Surrey, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Cole Brown 2007 Langley, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA
Tony Cabelka 2010 Port Coquitlam, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Caden Cail 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Wyatt Callander 2009 Prince George, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U17 Prep
Riley Charlton 2009 Chilliwack, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA
Blake Chorney 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA
Leonardo Domenichelli 2006 Lugano, SUI HC Lugano U20
Brock Dubitz 2010 Ponoka, Alta. Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA
Hudson Getzlaf 2008 Kelowna, B.C. Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA
Ty Halaburda 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Kaden Hayes 2008 Chestermere, Alta. Okotoks Oilers U18 AAA
Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk 2010 Vancouver, B.C. St. George's School U15 Prep
Landon Horiachka 2009 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Flyers U18 AAA
Damian Kravcak 2007 Tsawwassen, B.C. ARIES Banska Bystrica U20
Daniel Makovetskiy 2010 Renton, WA Star Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Max Malinousky 2008 West Vancouver, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep
Torretto Marrelli 2007 Devon, Alta. Vancouver Giants
Wyatt Martel 2009 Victoria, B.C. Island HC U17
Preston McCann 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Flames U17 AAA
Connor Miller 2006 Lipton, Sask. Humboldt Broncos
Gunner Moore 2008 Carnduff, Sask. Estevan Bears U18 AAA
Nathaniel Moore 2010 Tsawwassen, B.C. St. George's School U15 Prep
Austin Mori-Goodman 2008 Sylvan Lake, Alta. Red Deer Chiefs
Adam Neilson 2010 Seattle, WA Star Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Aaron Obobaifo 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants
Brett Olson 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. Vancouver Giants
Jakob Oreskovic 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Luca Pura 2008 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA
Hagan Purinton 2009 Cowichan Valley, B.C. Pacific Coast HA U17 AAA
Sam Rishaug 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA
Cameron Schmidt 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Parson Shahi 2008 Victoria, B.C. Pacific Coast HA U18 Prep
Tyus Sparks 2008 Meridian, ID Vancouver Giants
Tobias Tomík 2007 Ilava, SVK HK Dukla Trencin
Landon Ward 2009 Lethbridge, Alta. Lethbridge Hurricanes U17 AAA
Drew Wilkinson 2010 Bozeman, MT Edge School U15 Prep
Richard Wonyeneh 2009 Langley, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club Academy U18 Prep
DEFENCEMEN (33) YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team
Colton Alain 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Jaiden Auger 2008 Burnaby, B.C. Bellingham Blazers
Cade Bolding 2007 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Kings U18 AAA
Quentin Bourne 2006 Lawndale, CA Whitecourt Wolverines
Tafri Chingwaru 2008 Edmonton, Alta. Drayton Valley Thunder
Cooper Curry 2009 Calgary, Alta NWCAA Bronks U16 AA
McKye Duncan 2009 Red Deer, Alta. Red Deer Chiefs U17 AAA
Kolby Gapter 2006 Arvada, CO Vancouver Giants
Marek Howell 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants
Dylan Hurren 2009 Maple Ridge, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Cortland Lemieux 2009 Tswwassen, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Ryan Lin 2008 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants
David Lu 2009 Edmonton, Alta. SSAC Bulldogs U17 AAA
Liam Magnuson 2007 Calgary, Alta. Canmore Eagles
Ethan Mah 2010 North Vancouver, B.C. Northshore Warriors U15 Prep
Braeden Malenchak 2009 Rockyview County, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 AAA
Josiah Martin 2008 White Rock, B.C. Langley Hockey Academy U18
Crosby Mateychuk 2010 Dominion City, Man. Eastman Selects U15 AAA
William Mateychuk 2010 Zhoda, Man. Eastman Selects U15 AAA
Roman Maudie 2007 Calgary, Alta. Calgary NW Flames U18 AAA
Lance McCloskey 2007 Newport Beach, CA Fairmont Prep U18
Ethan Mittelsteadt 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants
Jordan Murray 2006 Decker, Man. Cranbrook Bucks
Daniel Naumchyk 2010 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Royals U15 AAA
Karsen O'Brien 2008 Nanaimo, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 AAA
Thomas Ogee 2010 Vancouver, WA Star Hockey Academy U15 Prep
William Ren 2008 White Rock, B.C. St. George's School U18 Prep
Braydon Riggall 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA
Jakob Schmidt 2010 Prince Albert, Sask. Prince Albert Pirates U15 AAA
Jan Skok 2006 Pisek, CZE HC Plzeň
Taevz Slanisky 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Flames U17 AAA
Luke Storr 2009 Torrance, CA Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA
Nolan Torhjelm 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary International HA U17 Prep
GOALTENDERS (8) YOB Hometown 2024-25 Team
Oliver Bryks 2009 Edmonton, Alta. Edmonton Jr. Oilers Orange U18 AAA
Adrian Ferro 2010 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Kings U15 AAA
Kasey Fuson 2008 Sturgeon County, Alta. Titans Hockey Union U18
Burke Hood 2007 Brandon, Man. Vancouver Giants
Jaxon Hoye 2008 Okotoks, Alta. Okotoks Oilers U17 AAA
Owen Lunneborg 2007 Shakopee, MN Shakopee High School
Finn McKiernan 2008 Kelowna, B.C. Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA
Ryan Tamelin 2006 Invermere, B.C. Powell River Kings
Following camp, the Giants will play four preseason games, two of which will be hosted in the Greater Vancouver Area, beginning at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Tuesday September 9, followed by a contest at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 10. Both games will be against the Victoria Royals.
Tickets for the game in Port Coquitlam are on sale now for $16 including tax and can be purchased. Tickets for the preseason game in Ladner will only be available at the door.
The G-Men will also play the Kamloops Blazers on the road on Wednesday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT and visit the Penticton Vees on Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT.
DATE OPPONENT TIME VENUE
Wednesday, Sept. 3 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Sandman Centre
Thursday, Sept. 4 Penticton Vees 6:35 PM PT SOEC
Tuesday, Sept. 9 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre
Wednesday, Sept. 10 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena
Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Oil Kings Hosting Locker Room Sale as Part of 2025 Training Camp - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Giants Announce 2025 Training Camp Rosters - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Announce Updated Support Staff for 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Warriors Announce 2025 AGM - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tri-City Americans Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Tri-City Americans
- Blazers Sign 2008-Born Forward J.P. Hurlbert - Kamloops Blazers
- Prince George Cougars Announce Rosters and Schedule for 2025 Training Camp - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Announce 2025 Training Camp Rosters
- Giants Announce 2025 Preston Chevrolet Training Camp Schedule
- Commemorating 25 Years of Giants Hockey
- Giants Hire WHL Alumnus Gaelan Patterson as Assistant Coach
- Giants to Play Preseason Game in Port Coquitlam on September 10