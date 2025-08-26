Tigers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp
Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The 2025-26 WHL season is approaching quickly and the Medicine Hat Tigers will officially open training camp this week.
All players participating in Tigers' training camp will be split into four teams and will play in a round robin tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Training Camp will conclude on Sunday with an intrasquad game.
All games will be held at Co-op Place and will be open to the public. Below is a full schedule for the games and the rosters for the training camp games:
Thursday, August 28 10:00 AM - 12:45 PM Team Black vs Team Grey
1:00 PM - 3:45 PM Team Blue vs Team Orange
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Team Black vs Team Orange
Friday, August 29 8:30 AM - 10:45 AM Team Black vs Team Blue
11:00 AM - 1:15 PM Team Grey vs Team Orange
5:00 PM - 7:15 PM Team Grey vs Team Blue
7:30 PM - 9:45 PM Team Black vs Team Orange
Saturday, August 30 10:00 AM - 12:15 PM 3rd Vs 4th
2:00 PM - 4:15 PM 1st Vs 2nd
Sunday, August 31 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM Intrasquad Game
The Tigers begin preseason action on Tuesday, September 2nd when they travel to Lethbridge to take on the Hurricanes. The Tigers will host their first preseason game on Saturday, September 6th against the Hurricanes at Co-op Place with puck drop going at 7 PM. Tickets for the home game are $20 and can be purchased at the Tigers office or by calling (403) 526-2666.
