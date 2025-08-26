Oil Kings Hosting Locker Room Sale as Part of 2025 Training Camp

Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - For the first time in franchise history, the Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to host a locker room sale as part of their 2025 Training Camp this weekend.

The sale will be held as part of the Bob McGill Cup on Sunday, August 31 starting at 11 a.m. and continuing through to puck drop of the intersquad game at noon at the Downtown Community Arena (connected to Rogers Place - 10245 - 105 Ave NW Edmonton). The locker room sale and the Bob McGill Cup are both free to attend!

Plenty of Oil Kings items will be up for sale including game-used and autographed jerseys, gloves, helmets, and much more. A selection of Oil Kings merchandise from Ice District Authentics will be available as well offered at the lowest prices of the year.

Funds raised at the event will benefit the Edmonton Oil Kings Education Association.

This is a can't miss event! Bring the family and enjoy a break from the heat as we get set to start another great season of Oil Kings hockey!

