Blazers Sign 2008-Born Forward J.P. Hurlbert

Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2008-born forward J.P. Hurlbert to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Hurlbert was selected by the Blazers in the 1st round, 20th overall in the 2023 U.S. Prospects Draft.

Hurlbert is from Allen, Texas and stands at 6'0" and 185lbs. He played the 2024-2025 season with the U.S. National Development Program (USNTDP). Hurlbert led the USNTDP in scoring in the USHL with 16 goals, 15 assists and 31 points in 34 games. He also had 19 goals, 18 assists for 37 points in 56 games with the U17 team, which was third on team scoring.

In five games at the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge he had three assists for USA. The 17-year-old right shot forward is a prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"We would like to welcome J.P. and his family to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development and look forward to seeing him in a Blazers jersey!"

Hurlbert has arrived in Kamloops and will suit up with the hockey club this week in Training Camp.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.