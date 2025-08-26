Prince George Cougars Announce Rosters and Schedule for 2025 Training Camp

Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have announced today the rosters and schedule for the team's 2025 Training Camp. The rosters are comprised of five teams (Team Mason, Team Connolly, Team Harkins, Team Byfuglien, and Team Chara).

Prince George begins its pre-season schedule on Friday, September 5 when the team will head to Hinton, AB to play the Edmonton Oil Kings. The full pre-season schedule is HERE.

The full roster and schedule (available to the public) for training camp is below and subject to change.

TEAM MASON:

Goaltenders:

1 Brendan Purych

31 Joshua Ravensbergen

Defencemen:

2 Logan Jugnauth

3 Leith Hunter

4 Anderson Reschny

15 Corbin Vaughan

Forwards:

12 Maxx Parfitt

14 Ollie Reid

16 Carson Janko

17 Phoenix Flett

18 Luke Pratte

19 Jack Finnegan

20 Terik Parascak

21 Patrick Sopiarz

22 Jonathan Zhang

23 Charlie Solomon

TEAM CONNOLLY:

Goaltenders:

1 Alexander Levshyn

35 Davin Chyld

Defencemen:

2 Eli Johnson

3 Ryder Schnitzler

4 Carson Carels

5 Brett Buors

Forwards:

11 Kooper Gizowski

12 Keegan de Sa

14 Jaxen Smyth

15 Nixon Bettenson

16 Riley Lettington

17 Kyle Mowbray

18 Cruz Aebig

26 Jett Lajoie

28 Jake Lonsdale

29 Dade Wotherspoon

TEAM HARKINS:

Goaltenders:

31 Brady Holtvogt

Defencemen:

2 Hayden Creran

3 Ryan Pedersen

4 Cade Kozak

5 Aleksey Chichkin

6 Dermot Johnston

Forwards:

14 Townes Kozicky

16 Adam M'hamed

17 Jaxon Larmand

18 Keenan Fox

19 Dixon Hartwich

21 Emile Plourde

23 Lee Shurgot

24 Austin Pavan

25 Kevyn GIll

26 Nash Linehan

TEAM BYFUGLIEN:

Goaltenders:

1 Asher Wold

30 Hunter Zawislak

Defencemen:

3 Phoenix Cahill

4 Reeve Waugh

8 Arsenii Anisimov

21 Cooper Bratton

Forwards:

11 Broden Scissors

12 Christian Plaga

16 Aiden Foster

18 Kadric Mujcin

19 Riley Ashe

20 Ethan Hamilton

22 Lucas Laramee

23 Finn Howes

24 Deagan McMillan

26 Max Sawatzky

27 Dmitri Yakutsenak

Team Chara

Goaltenders:

35 Kole Anderosov

37 Jac Carli

Defencemen:

2 Bauer Dumanski

3 Tatum Fouquette

4 Dax Diep

5 Carter Krueger

6 Ryan Richter

Forwards:

9 Brock Souch

11 Luke Assi

12 Kooper Kozmeniuk

14 Landon Marleau

15 Madden Prokopiuk

16 Emmett Jones

17 Brody Bustard

18 Keagan Grant

19 Kayden Lemire

24 Cole Hajt

Prince George Cougars 2025 Training Camp Schedule (Open to Public)

Wednesday, August 27th:

No On Ice Events

Thursday, August 28th:

On ice testing and practices

6:00 pm - PROSPECTS SHOWCASE: Team Pogge vs. Team Souray

Friday, August 29th:

8:30 AM - Team Harkins vs. Team Byfuglien

10:30 AM - Team Chara vs. Team Connolly

3:00 PM - Team Harkins vs. Team Chara

5:00 PM - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Mason

Saturday, August 30th:

8:30 AM - Team Harkins vs. Team Mason

10:30 AM - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Connolly

3:00 PM - Team Harkins vs. Team Connolly

5:00 PM - Team Chara vs. Team Mason

Sunday, August 31st:

9:00 AM - Team Connolly vs. Team Mason

11:00 AM - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Chara

6:00 PM - ROB CHARNEY CUP INTRA-SQUAD GAME - Team Brewer vs. Team Hamhuis







