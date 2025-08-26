Prince George Cougars Announce Rosters and Schedule for 2025 Training Camp
Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have announced today the rosters and schedule for the team's 2025 Training Camp. The rosters are comprised of five teams (Team Mason, Team Connolly, Team Harkins, Team Byfuglien, and Team Chara).
Prince George begins its pre-season schedule on Friday, September 5 when the team will head to Hinton, AB to play the Edmonton Oil Kings. The full pre-season schedule is HERE.
The full roster and schedule (available to the public) for training camp is below and subject to change.
TEAM MASON:
Goaltenders:
1 Brendan Purych
31 Joshua Ravensbergen
Defencemen:
2 Logan Jugnauth
3 Leith Hunter
4 Anderson Reschny
15 Corbin Vaughan
Forwards:
12 Maxx Parfitt
14 Ollie Reid
16 Carson Janko
17 Phoenix Flett
18 Luke Pratte
19 Jack Finnegan
20 Terik Parascak
21 Patrick Sopiarz
22 Jonathan Zhang
23 Charlie Solomon
TEAM CONNOLLY:
Goaltenders:
1 Alexander Levshyn
35 Davin Chyld
Defencemen:
2 Eli Johnson
3 Ryder Schnitzler
4 Carson Carels
5 Brett Buors
Forwards:
11 Kooper Gizowski
12 Keegan de Sa
14 Jaxen Smyth
15 Nixon Bettenson
16 Riley Lettington
17 Kyle Mowbray
18 Cruz Aebig
26 Jett Lajoie
28 Jake Lonsdale
29 Dade Wotherspoon
TEAM HARKINS:
Goaltenders:
31 Brady Holtvogt
Defencemen:
2 Hayden Creran
3 Ryan Pedersen
4 Cade Kozak
5 Aleksey Chichkin
6 Dermot Johnston
Forwards:
14 Townes Kozicky
16 Adam M'hamed
17 Jaxon Larmand
18 Keenan Fox
19 Dixon Hartwich
21 Emile Plourde
23 Lee Shurgot
24 Austin Pavan
25 Kevyn GIll
26 Nash Linehan
TEAM BYFUGLIEN:
Goaltenders:
1 Asher Wold
30 Hunter Zawislak
Defencemen:
3 Phoenix Cahill
4 Reeve Waugh
8 Arsenii Anisimov
21 Cooper Bratton
Forwards:
11 Broden Scissors
12 Christian Plaga
16 Aiden Foster
18 Kadric Mujcin
19 Riley Ashe
20 Ethan Hamilton
22 Lucas Laramee
23 Finn Howes
24 Deagan McMillan
26 Max Sawatzky
27 Dmitri Yakutsenak
Team Chara
Goaltenders:
35 Kole Anderosov
37 Jac Carli
Defencemen:
2 Bauer Dumanski
3 Tatum Fouquette
4 Dax Diep
5 Carter Krueger
6 Ryan Richter
Forwards:
9 Brock Souch
11 Luke Assi
12 Kooper Kozmeniuk
14 Landon Marleau
15 Madden Prokopiuk
16 Emmett Jones
17 Brody Bustard
18 Keagan Grant
19 Kayden Lemire
24 Cole Hajt
Prince George Cougars 2025 Training Camp Schedule (Open to Public)
Wednesday, August 27th:
No On Ice Events
Thursday, August 28th:
On ice testing and practices
6:00 pm - PROSPECTS SHOWCASE: Team Pogge vs. Team Souray
Friday, August 29th:
8:30 AM - Team Harkins vs. Team Byfuglien
10:30 AM - Team Chara vs. Team Connolly
3:00 PM - Team Harkins vs. Team Chara
5:00 PM - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Mason
Saturday, August 30th:
8:30 AM - Team Harkins vs. Team Mason
10:30 AM - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Connolly
3:00 PM - Team Harkins vs. Team Connolly
5:00 PM - Team Chara vs. Team Mason
Sunday, August 31st:
9:00 AM - Team Connolly vs. Team Mason
11:00 AM - Team Byfuglien vs. Team Chara
6:00 PM - ROB CHARNEY CUP INTRA-SQUAD GAME - Team Brewer vs. Team Hamhuis
Western Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Wild Announce Updated Support Staff for 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Warriors Announce 2025 AGM - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tri-City Americans Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Tri-City Americans
- Blazers Sign 2008-Born Forward J.P. Hurlbert - Kamloops Blazers
- Prince George Cougars Announce Rosters and Schedule for 2025 Training Camp - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Prince George Cougars Announce Rosters and Schedule for 2025 Training Camp
- Aiden Foster Reflects on NHL Draft, Tampa Bay Experience, and Excitement for Cougars Season
- Cougars Sign Alexander Levshyn to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Cougars Sign Dmitri Yakutsenak to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreemente
- Get to Know Cole Hajt: A Big Presence with Big Potential