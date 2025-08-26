Warriors Announce 2025 AGM

Published on August 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







The Moose Jaw Warriors will be holding their Annual General Meeting on September 18 at 11:30 am at the Temple Gardens Centre.

All nomination forms must be submitted to the Moose Jaw Warriors Business Office no later than September 4 at 4:00 pm.

Year-end financials and Presidential reports will be available to Shareholders at the Moose Jaw Warriors Business Office on September 17.







