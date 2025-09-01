Hanson's Late Goal Helps Team White Take Home 2025 Bob McGill Cup

Published on August 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton wasn't just another intersquad game as the Oil Kings battled for the Bob McGill Cup.

Team Red and Team White duked it out in front of a huge crowd with the Oil Kings first ever Locker Room Sale taking place just outside the doors.

On the ice, competition was high, and it was Team Red that struck first as a pinching Niko Tsakumis fired home a rebound four minutes into the contest. While shots were 8-1 for Red early in the frame, Team White turned up the pressure, bringing the shots to 12-9 before a Noa Ta'amu shot was tipped through traffic by Brady Craik to make it a 1-1 game, a score that would hold after one period of play.

In the second period, the teams went back and forth again with a high pace and Team Red would get two powerplays in short order about halfway through the period. However, Team White stymied Team Red to keep things tied. Team Red would get a third powerplay of the period, and would capitalize just as the penalty expired courtesy of a Miroslav Holinka wrister made it 2-1 for Team Red with just under six minutes to play in the period. It didn't take long for Team White to tie things up though as Jensen Marsh worked has way down the left wing and snuck one through the five hole of the Team Red netminder. Team Red took the lead shortly thereafter though as Andrew O'Neill finished off a nice pass from Jack Toogood to make it 3-2, which is how it stood after two periods.

Team White would tie the game in the third with just under nine minutes to play off an expiring penalty as Ezekiel Kaebel ripped one home to make a 3-3 hockey game. It stayed that way until 47 seconds remained in the game when Landon Hanson finished off a Gavin Hodnett pass from behind the net to give Team White the 4-3 lead, their first lead of the contest, one they would hold on to, taking home the Bob McGill Cup.

The Oil Kings will now move to the pre-season where they'll play four games, starting with a pair of games in Hinton, Alta., next weekend against the Prince George Cougars.

