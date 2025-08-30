Camp Correspondence: Hanson Feeling Motivated After Playoff Exit, Entering New Season

Published on August 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Landon Hanson is looking to build off of his career season in 2024/2025.

The 2006-born forward out of Grande Prairie, Alta., says he's excited to get back onto the ice as the team looks to take the next steps in their development after last season's playoff loss to Prince Albert.

"I didn't even take too long off," Hanson said. "I was pretty motivated. That was a tough loss, game seven, but I think that everyone knows what's on the line here and what kind of team we have and I think that's just going to motivate us."

The 19-year-old was an undrafted player coming into the WHL, joining the Oil Kings first in 2022/2023 and then full time in 2023/2024. Last season, Hanson scored 15 goals and added 14 assists for 29 points in 63 games, more than doubling his previous career highs. Hanson then went on to lead the Oil Kings with three goals in the seven game playoff series.

Hanson said he's not thinking too much about the season he had last year, but in the offseason, he looked to continue improving his game.

"I feel like there's a lot of opportunities my game to use a shot a little bit more," he said. "So I'm just trying to work around the net get a better touch, maybe put in a couple more than I than I could have last year. But all around just work on my shot and keep my skating going. It's my biggest strength, so I've just got to keep it going."

An experienced player in the WHL now, and having been with the club for 146 games, Hanson added that he's looking forward to being a leader and help give the younger players some of the experiences he's had over the years.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $20!

The Oil Kings Home Opener is on Saturday, September 20 as the Red Deer Rebels visit Rogers Place.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.