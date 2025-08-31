Team White Crowned 2025 Peaches Cup Champions

PENTICTON, B.C. - The Penticton Vees held their annual Peaches Cup intrasquad game on Saturday night, and Team White prevailed 4-3 over Team Blue in a fast paced, physical, and feisty game that wrap up Training Camp.

An impressive crowd on a warm late August night were entertained, as this year's edition of the annual intrasquad game was one of the most competitive in years.

Team White led 2-1 after 20 minutes on the back of a two-goal first period by Diego Johnson. The soon-to-be 19-year-old opened the scoring at 6:28 on the game's first power play, then he scored his second of the period at 13:26 to make it 2-0. Johnson eventually put in his own rebound after he was originally stopped on a breakaway.

Returnee Louie Wehmann pulled one back for Team Blue, as he scored with just over a minute to go in the first period. Rookie Sean Burick drew the only assist on Blue's first goal.

WHL veteran Brady Birnie tied it for Team Blue near the midway mark of the second period. Birnie flew down the left wing and picked the corner on the stick side at 8:33 to level the game 2-2.

Team White reclaimed the lead early in the third period, as Brittan Alstead found room under the goalie's pad from the right side at 2:58. Five minutes later they added to their lead, as familiar face Ryden Evers scored from the slot at 7:28 to make it 4-2 for White.

Team Blue didn't go away quietly, as they scored late with the goalie pulled at 18:30 to make it a 4-3 game. Matteo Danis made no mistake from in front of the net for Blue to make it a one goal game.

Blue had a great opportunity inside the final minute to tie the game, as Team White was called for a penalty with just 43 seconds left. Despite the six-on-four advantage, Team Blue couldn't manufacture a goal, as Team White hung on for the Peaches Cup title.

GAME STATS

Shots: Team White- 48 Team Blue- 27

Scoring: Team White- Diego Johnson (2), Brittan Alstead, Ryden Evers Team Blue- Louie Wehmann, Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis

Goaltending: Team White- AJ Reyelts 13/15, Timofey Williams 11/12 Team Blue- Jesse Sanche 25/27, Gavin Hildebrand 19/21

Up Next: The Penticton Vees open their WHL Pre-Season schedule on Wednesday, September 3rd, when they visit the Kelowna Rockets, at 7:05 pm.

The Vees first home Pre-Season game is Thursday, September 4th, against the Vancouver Giants at the SOEC. Puck drop is 6:30 pm. Tickets are just $10 for adults and seniors. Children 12 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Brothers Construction.







