2025 Training Camp Recap: Day 1
Published on August 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Vees 2025 Training Camp kicked-off Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, featuring three teams and over 60 players. Thursday's schedule had three games, as fans got their first look at Teams Blue, Grey, and White. Below are the results from Thursday.
GAME 1: Team Blue 5 vs. Team Grey 2
Team Blue Scoring
Goals Assists
Brittan Alstead Willy James, Morgan Tastad
Kohyn Pipke Matteo Danis, Willy James
Matteo Danis Avery Watson, Owen Conrad
Jacob Kvasnicka Brittan Alstead
Willy James
Team Grey Scoring
Goals Assists
Liam Bursaw Diego Johnson, Peter Banicevic
Chase Valliant Cohen Larson, Owen LaCoste
GAME 2: Team Blue 4 vs. Team White 5 (OT)
Team White Scoring
Goals Assists
Jaxson Bartsch Ryden Evers, Brooks DeMars
Pryce Thiessen Jaxson Bartsch, Colton Ross
Tristan Petersen AJ Tarnowski
Brady Birnie Ryden Evers, Brooks DeMars
Pryce Thiessen Louis Wehmann
Team Blue Scoring
Goals Assists
Jacob Kvasnicka Brittan Alstead, Morgan Tastad
Brittan Alstead Easton Laplante, Jacob Kvasnicka
Daniel Skalicky Talon Scinocca, Kaius Millan
Jacob Kvasnicka Brittan Alstead
GAME 3: Team White 6 vs. Team Blue 0
Team White Scoring
Goals Assists
Corban Almen AJ Tarnowski
Brady Birnie
Nick Nelson Pryce Thiessen
Colton Ross Louis Wehmann
Colton Ross Jiri Kamas, Louis Wehmann
Jiri Kamas Doogan Pederson
Day 2 Schedule- August 29th
10:00 am White vs. Blue
2:00 pm White vs. Grey
6:30 pm Blue vs. Grey
