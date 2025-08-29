2025 Training Camp Recap: Day 1

Published on August 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Vees 2025 Training Camp kicked-off Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, featuring three teams and over 60 players. Thursday's schedule had three games, as fans got their first look at Teams Blue, Grey, and White. Below are the results from Thursday.

GAME 1: Team Blue 5 vs. Team Grey 2

Team Blue Scoring

Goals Assists

Brittan Alstead Willy James, Morgan Tastad

Kohyn Pipke Matteo Danis, Willy James

Matteo Danis Avery Watson, Owen Conrad

Jacob Kvasnicka Brittan Alstead

Willy James

Team Grey Scoring

Goals Assists

Liam Bursaw Diego Johnson, Peter Banicevic

Chase Valliant Cohen Larson, Owen LaCoste

GAME 2: Team Blue 4 vs. Team White 5 (OT)

Team White Scoring

Goals Assists

Jaxson Bartsch Ryden Evers, Brooks DeMars

Pryce Thiessen Jaxson Bartsch, Colton Ross

Tristan Petersen AJ Tarnowski

Brady Birnie Ryden Evers, Brooks DeMars

Pryce Thiessen Louis Wehmann

Team Blue Scoring

Goals Assists

Jacob Kvasnicka Brittan Alstead, Morgan Tastad

Brittan Alstead Easton Laplante, Jacob Kvasnicka

Daniel Skalicky Talon Scinocca, Kaius Millan

Jacob Kvasnicka Brittan Alstead

GAME 3: Team White 6 vs. Team Blue 0

Team White Scoring

Goals Assists

Corban Almen AJ Tarnowski

Brady Birnie

Nick Nelson Pryce Thiessen

Colton Ross Louis Wehmann

Colton Ross Jiri Kamas, Louis Wehmann

Jiri Kamas Doogan Pederson

Day 2 Schedule- August 29th

10:00 am White vs. Blue

2:00 pm White vs. Grey

6:30 pm Blue vs. Grey







