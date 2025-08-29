Carter, Williams Pushing to Crack Roster as 16-Year-Olds

Published on August 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Midway through their second WHL training camps, 16-year-old defencemen Colt Carter and Cohen Williams have both set their sights on cracking the Warriors' 2025-2026 roster.

"[I] just wanted to come in in good shape and [be] ready to compete," said Carter. "I think I came prepared."

With the St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA team last season, Carter notched 15 goals and 29 assists for a total of 44 points through 35 games.

The product of Drayton Valley, Alberta, was acquired by the Warriors from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a December 2nd trade. Carter made his Warriors debut on January 24, 2025, and played a further seven games before the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Williams, the 2024 second-round selection of the Moose Jaw Warriors, says that his mindset has shifted from taking in the experience to earning a roster spot.

"This year, I'm looking to make the team," said Williams. "I think I've gotten stronger, obviously gained some weight, [I'm] moving a little better, [and] gained a little bit of confidence since last year."

In 29 games with Okanagan Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team, Williams tallied four goals and 23 assists for a total of 27 points.

Williams made his Warriors debut on February 14, 2025, and played one additional game with the team last season.

Both Williams and Carter were in town in May for Holiday Inn Express Moose Jaw Warriors Development Camp.

"It was good to get to know the younger guys and be a leader for them," said Carter. "Getting to learn off the older guys [last season] and [bring that knowledge] down to the younger guys, [it's] definitely good to show them what it's like."

With the season fast approaching, Williams says, "[Colt and I are] obviously friends, but we're battling to get a spot. It pushes us to be better each and every day."

Season tickets for the upcoming 2025-2026 season can be purchased online or through the Moose Jaw Warriors business office.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.