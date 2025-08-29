Elke Values Opportunity to Meet Prospects, Veterans at KCS Marketing Moose Jaw Warriors Training Camp

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The 18th overall pick at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, Kash Elke, is in town for his first WHL training camp.

"This organization is awesome," said Elke. "Just getting to meet some of the new guys [and] getting to meet the vets, overall, the weekend has been great."

In 29 games with the Humboldt Broncos U15AA team last season, Elke tallied 33 goals and 33 assists for a total of 66 points.

Elke describes himself as a big, 200-foot hybrid player with great vision who can make anything happen around the ice, similar to current Warriors' captain, Lynden Lakovic.

"Watching [Lakovic], [he's] obviously a great player to look up to," said Elke. "We kind of [have] the same size, [I] just need to get a little bit more skill like him."

Elke was invited to Hockey Saskatchewan's U16 Development Camp. Their camp will continue from September 11 to 14. The final roster will represent Saskatchewan at the 2025 WHL Cup.

Elke has committed to play the upcoming season with the Tisdale Trojans U18AAA team in the SMAAAHL.

Elke has committed to play the upcoming season with the Tisdale Trojans U18AAA team in the SMAAAHL.







