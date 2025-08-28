Blades and Saskatoon Media Group Renew Radio Agreement Through 2028

Published on August 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades Hockey Club and Saskatoon Media Group (SMG) have agreed to new terms on their existing partnership ahead of the 2025-26 Western Hockey League (WHL) season. The agreement will keep 600 CJWW A.M. radio the home of Blades broadcasts through 2028.

"Some of the biggest moments in our team's history have been broadcasted over the 600CJWW airwaves throughout these past four years," said Blades Director of Business Operations Tyler Wawryk, "Whether it was Trevor Wong's 100th point of the season, or the completion of the reverse sweep against Red Deer, 600CJWWW has been the home to many of those legendary moments. We're thrilled to have them as the home for Blades hockey for the next three seasons."

The new agreement continues the longest-running broadcast partnership for the hockey club's 62-year history. Les Lazaruk, the team's long-time play-by-play broadcaster, will return as the voice of the Blades for his 32nd season. Lazaruk was honoured last season by the organization on Les Lazaruk Bobblehead Night at SaskTel Centre on January 31 against the Wenatchee Wild. The night featured limited edition Les Lazaruk bobbleheads on the concourse, and several pieces looking back on his great career. CJWW Radio will continue to carry broadcasts of every Blades playoff game, following the regular season.

"It's a privilege and an honour to continue to be tasked and trusted to do the play-by-play of one of Canada's most iconic junior hockey franchises!" said Lazaruk, the voice of Blades hockey.

"The goal continues for CJWW, through myself, to be the conduit to all hockey fans in general and all fans of the Saskatoon Blades specifically."

Blades games have been broadcasted on 600CJWWW airwaves for the past four seasons. The broadcasts returned to A.M. radio prior to the 2021-22 season after being aired on the FM side since 1999.The team moved to the FM side that year starting with Hot 93 before switching to 92.9 The Bull in 2008. FM station 98 Cool FM took over the broadcasting rights in 2018, before switching back to AM in 2021.

"CJWW and Saskatoon Media Group are proud to be a long-time partner of the Blades and excited to have more Blades hockey on our airwaves with Les Lazaruk calling the action," said SMG Director of Programming Steve Chisholm.

Every game day broadcast will feature an in-depth 15-minute pregame show for all regular season and playoff games, hosted by Lazaruk, along with a post-game recap featuring live interviews, analysis, and behind-the-scenes content.

Fans can catch all games, home and away, live on 600 CJWW radio, on CJWWRadio.com, and on the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) app. All game broadcasts will also be available for free on Victory+TV all season long.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.