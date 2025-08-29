Thompson Looking to Build Relationships with Fellow Prospects at KCS Marketing Moose Jaw Warriors Training Camp

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The second overall selection from the 2025 US Priority Draft, RJ Thompson, is in Moose Jaw this week for his first WHL training camp.

"It's been super fun," said Thompson. "I've had a great experience so far."

After attending Moose Jaw Warriors Holiday Inn Express Development Camp in May, Thompson says he was able to form relationships with other Warriors prospects, including fellow first-round draft pick Kash Elke.

"I think it's just been great to build relationships with them," said Thompson. "Getting to know guys who are from here and [I may] get to play with in the future, it's super fun to get to know them and have fun with them."

In 75 games with the Detroit Little Caesars 14U AAA team of the 14UAAA league, Thompson tallied 78 goals and 64 assists for a total of 142 points.

Thompson describes himself as a 200-foot centreman who can score and wants to win.

In 20 games with the Detroit Little Caesars U14 AAA team in the MAHA 14U league, Thompson notched 28 goals and 24 assists for a total of 52 points.

With Team Kelly Green at the USA Hockey U15 Development Camp earlier this summer, Thompson recorded one goal and five assists for six points through four games. Thompson ranked 3rd in league scoring.

With so much to prove in a short training camp, Thompson says, "You've just got to have fun [and] take it one day at a time."

