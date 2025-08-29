Pederson Excited for New Season with Oil Kings

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings defence core can return up to seven players from last seasons eight-man crew, including 19-year-old Rhys Pederson who heads into his fourth season with the club.

While the playoffs last season didn't end how the Oil Kings wanted, Pederson says he and the team have a bit of a chip on their shoulder after their seven game series loss to Prince Albert.

"Just shows you how close games are and series are and, get a bounce or two could have gone the other way and who knows what could have happened," Pederson said as Training Camp opened on Thursday. "So absolutely lots of motivation there and just kind of got that sour taste in our mouths."

A veteran of 144 WHL games, the Stettler, Alta. product has played the second-most WHL games amongst the returning blueliners (Niko Tsakumis has 157 games), but Pederson is currently the active leader for games played by a defenceman in an Oil Kings uniform.

Pederson first joined the Oil Kings during the 2022/2023 season, playing 37 games. Since then, the Oil Kings have increased their win total year over year and Pederson has been there for all of it.

Over his years in the WHL, Pederson says he's certainly grown as an Oil King.

"It's obviously hard coming into the league as a young guy, kind of finding your way, but I feel like there's just a lot of confidence in the number of games I've played and the experience I've had," he said. "I'd say I don't know if my games really changed, I just have the confidence in what I provide and what I do is a lot higher now."

As a defender with plenty of WHL experience, Pederson says it's exciting to have a lot of the same players back for another season.

"I think last year, towards the end of the year, especially, we started to see that chemistry out on the ice," Pederson said. "And just have that comfortability of knowing what your partner is going to do is huge and it's obviously going to be our advantage."

In 144 career games, the 6'4.5", 205lbs, defensive defenceman has shown his strong ability to penalty kill and block shots. Offensively, he's tallied four goals and added 18 assists for 22 points.







