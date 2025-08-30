Deichert, Nagel Looking to Continue as Teammates this Season

Published on August 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Moose Jaw products and former teammates with the Moose Jaw Winmar U18AAA Warriors, Carson Deichert and Gage Nage, spent the summer training together ahead of their opportunity to crack the Moose Jaw Warriors roster this fall.

"My first year, second year, I was still nervous going against the older, bigger guys," said Deichert. "But this year, I realized I'm good enough to be able to play with them and I [came] in [with] confidence and just [played] my game."

Deichert, a 2023 3rd-round pick of the Warriors, tallied 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points through 44 games last season.

"Ever since I got listed [by the Warriors], I've just been looking forward to this camp," said Nagel. "[It's] a chance to get to know the guys, have fun, and get better."

Through 43 games last season, Nagel notched 22 goals and 24 assists for a total of 46 points.

"We've been playing together for the last two years," said Deichert. "It would be really fun to spend my junior career with him."

Both Nagel and Deichert made their WHL debuts with the Warriors last fall. Deichert scored his first career WHL goal on January 31.

"[That was] just preparation for preseason and hopefully regular season," said Deichert.

On the possibility of putting on the Warriors jersey full-time this season, Nagel says, "It would mean everything. It's always a dream to play for your hometown."

Season tickets for the upcoming 2025-2026 season can be purchased online or through the Moose Jaw Warriors business office.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.