2025 Neely Cup Day Two Recap
Published on August 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2025 Neely Cup continued Friday, with all four teams lacing up for practices and scrimmage-style games. After two days of competition, Team Turnbull remains atop the standings with three wins, three ties, and nine points.
The top two teams after the Saturday morning session of games will play for the 2025 Neely Cup.
The four teams, named after Winterhawks from the inaugural team, Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull, are made up by 76 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.
View Neely Cup Rosters | View Neely Cup Roster Cheat Sheet
Game format consists of two 25-minute running clock periods, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute period and each three-on-three competition receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day.
-
Game One: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Mulvey (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Babych - Jordan Tran from David Hoy and Aaron Zulinick
Team Babych - Luke Wilfley
Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Avraham Brown and Kaeden Kalkat
Team Mulvey - Kyle McDonough
Game Two: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Mulvey (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Babych - David Hoy from Carson Steinhoff and Jordan Tran
Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Luke Wilfley and Maxson Reed
Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Jordin St. Louis
Team Babych - Trevor Toyne (penalty shot)
Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Mulvey (2) defeats Team Babych (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Mulvey - Charlie Gibbons from Ronin Martin
Team Mulvey - Carter Sotheran from Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay
Team Babych - Carsyn Dyck from Trevor Toyne
Game Four: Team Turnbull (3) ties Team Ireland (3)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar
Team Ireland - Alex Weiermair from Cole Slobodian
Team Turnbull - Cam Jacobson from Sam Spehar and Ryan Miller
Team Turnbull - Keeghan Dunn from Henry Bassuk and Cruz Detert
Team Ireland - Griffin Darby (penalty shot)
Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Ben Miller
Game Five: Team Turnbull (4) ties Team Ireland (4)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Caden Leibel
Team Ireland - Blake Romo from Griffin Darby
Team Ireland - Griffin Darby from Owen Chapman
Team Ireland - Griffin Darby from Kaishu Shin
Team Turnbull - Kohen Ruedig from Finn Spehar and Sam Spehar
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Jake Gustafson and Cam Jacobson
Team Turnbull - Sam Spehar (penalty shot)
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Kayd Ruedig
Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Turnbull (2) ties Team Ireland (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Caden Leibel from Alex Weiermair
Team Ireland - Liam Van Caeseele from Gavin Godbout and Blake Romo
Team Turnbull - Crewe Schimnowski from Jacobson
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller
-
Goaltending Stats
Goalies are rotating amongst the teams throughout the week
Blake Clark - 16/22 saves (35 mins)
Sergio Davidson - 6/9 saves (25 mins)
Luc Deschenes - 9/10 saves (25 mins)
Tyler DiCarlo - 19/23 saves (60 mins)
Cooper Dryden - 10/13 saves (35 mins)
Cruz Fitzpatrick - 10/13 saves (25 mins)
Nixon Mah - 14/20 saves (35 mins)
-
Day Two Tournament Standings:
Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed
Team Turnbull 3-0-3 1-0-1 9 20 15
Team Babych 4-2-0 0-2-0 8 13 9
Team Ireland 1-2-3 1-0-1 5 14 15
Team Mulvey 1-5-0 1-1-0 2 10 18
-
Remaining Neely Cup Game Schedule:
Saturday, August 30:
8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Mulvey
10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Team Turnbull vs. Team Babych
4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Consolation Final (3rd vs. 4th)
6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Neely Cup Championship (1st vs. 2nd)
Western Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2025
- 2025 Main Camp Roster Announced - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Camp Correspondence: Hanson Feeling Motivated After Playoff Exit, Entering New Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- 2025 Training Camp Recap: Day 2 - Penticton Vees
- 2025 Neely Cup Day Two Recap - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.