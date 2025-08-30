2025 Neely Cup Day Two Recap

Published on August 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2025 Neely Cup continued Friday, with all four teams lacing up for practices and scrimmage-style games. After two days of competition, Team Turnbull remains atop the standings with three wins, three ties, and nine points.

The top two teams after the Saturday morning session of games will play for the 2025 Neely Cup.

The four teams, named after Winterhawks from the inaugural team, Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull, are made up by 76 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.

Game format consists of two 25-minute running clock periods, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute period and each three-on-three competition receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day.

-

Game One: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Mulvey (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Babych - Jordan Tran from David Hoy and Aaron Zulinick

Team Babych - Luke Wilfley

Team Babych - Brodie Hankel from Avraham Brown and Kaeden Kalkat

Team Mulvey - Kyle McDonough

Game Two: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Mulvey (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Babych - David Hoy from Carson Steinhoff and Jordan Tran

Team Babych - Alessandro Domenichelli from Luke Wilfley and Maxson Reed

Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Jordin St. Louis

Team Babych - Trevor Toyne (penalty shot)

Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Mulvey (2) defeats Team Babych (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Mulvey - Charlie Gibbons from Ronin Martin

Team Mulvey - Carter Sotheran from Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay

Team Babych - Carsyn Dyck from Trevor Toyne

Game Four: Team Turnbull (3) ties Team Ireland (3)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar

Team Ireland - Alex Weiermair from Cole Slobodian

Team Turnbull - Cam Jacobson from Sam Spehar and Ryan Miller

Team Turnbull - Keeghan Dunn from Henry Bassuk and Cruz Detert

Team Ireland - Griffin Darby (penalty shot)

Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Ben Miller

Game Five: Team Turnbull (4) ties Team Ireland (4)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Caden Leibel

Team Ireland - Blake Romo from Griffin Darby

Team Ireland - Griffin Darby from Owen Chapman

Team Ireland - Griffin Darby from Kaishu Shin

Team Turnbull - Kohen Ruedig from Finn Spehar and Sam Spehar

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Jake Gustafson and Cam Jacobson

Team Turnbull - Sam Spehar (penalty shot)

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Kayd Ruedig

Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Turnbull (2) ties Team Ireland (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Caden Leibel from Alex Weiermair

Team Ireland - Liam Van Caeseele from Gavin Godbout and Blake Romo

Team Turnbull - Crewe Schimnowski from Jacobson

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller

-

Goaltending Stats

Goalies are rotating amongst the teams throughout the week

Blake Clark - 16/22 saves (35 mins)

Sergio Davidson - 6/9 saves (25 mins)

Luc Deschenes - 9/10 saves (25 mins)

Tyler DiCarlo - 19/23 saves (60 mins)

Cooper Dryden - 10/13 saves (35 mins)

Cruz Fitzpatrick - 10/13 saves (25 mins)

Nixon Mah - 14/20 saves (35 mins)

-

Day Two Tournament Standings:

Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed

Team Turnbull 3-0-3 1-0-1 9 20 15

Team Babych 4-2-0 0-2-0 8 13 9

Team Ireland 1-2-3 1-0-1 5 14 15

Team Mulvey 1-5-0 1-1-0 2 10 18

-

Remaining Neely Cup Game Schedule:

Saturday, August 30:

8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Mulvey

10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Team Turnbull vs. Team Babych

4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Consolation Final (3rd vs. 4th)

6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Neely Cup Championship (1st vs. 2nd)







