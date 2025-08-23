Winterhawks Announce 2025 Neely Cup Training Camp Rosters

Published on August 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Our 50th Anniversary season officially begins next week as the Portland Winterhawks hosts its annual Neely Cup Training Camp with on-ice sessions from Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30.

Due to ongoing renovations inside the Glass Palace, the Winterhawks will once again host this year's training camp at Winterhawks ICE Center - Sherwood. Due to capacity limitations at the Ice center, the 2025 Neely Cup will be closed to the public. We are pleased to provide streaming of this year's Neely Cup games on LiveBarn. If you have a LiveBarn account (subscription required), you can simply search Winterhawks Ice Center - Sherwood and enter the game code: 5333 to follow along online.

If you are unable to stream the action live, stay up-to-date on training camp throughout the week by tuning in to Winterhawks.com and our social media channels. There will be plenty of content coming your way!

In total, 76 players aged 15 to 20 years old will participate in this year's training camp. The Neely Cup is unique as the camp is divided into four competitive teams that each feature a mixture of Winterhawks veterans, NHL-drafted players, and prospects who have yet to make their WHL debuts. This year, we welcome members of the 2025 WHL Draft class to Portland for the first time, including Gavin Godbout (U.S. Priority Draft Rd. 2), Trevor Toyne (WHL Prospects Draft Rd. 3), and Crewe Schimnowski (WHL Prospects Draft Rd. 3).

The Winterhawks have named the 2025 Neely Cup teams in honor of four distinguished alumni who all developed in Portland and furthered their careers both on and off the ice - Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull. All four were teammates and leaders in Portland during our inaugural 1976-77 season.

Babych played nine seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) following his tenure with the Wintherhawks (at the time, the organization went by Winter Hawks). The St. Louis Blues made the Edmonton, Alberta, native the third overall selection in the 1978 NHL Draft. In addition to playing for the Blues for six seasons, Babych also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Québec Nordiques, and the Hartford Whalers. When he retired after 519 NHL games, Babych had 192 goals, 246 assists, and 438 points to his name. While with Portland, he finished second on the team in scoring during 1976-77, which was his first of back-to-back seasons with 50 goals. Twice, he was named to the WHL's First All-Star Team. Babych also wore the Hockey Canada jersey twice, including winning a bronze medal at the 1978 World Junior Championship.

Ireland appeared between the pipes for a career-high 46 games during the 1976-77 Winterhawks campaign. Following the season, Ireland was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks (at the time, the organization went by Black Hawks). However, when he did not sign a contract, he re-entered the NHL Draft again in 1978, where the Buffalo Sabres selected him 82nd overall. While with the Winterhawks, Ireland earned the team's Most Valuable Player Award following his best statistical season in junior with a 3.76 goals-against average and a 0.877 save percentage. He played six seasons of professional hockey across various teams and leagues, retiring after 38 games with the Mohawk Valley Stars in the American Hockey League in 1983. He also appeared in two NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres during the 1978-79 season."

Mulvey brought a physical presence to the ice for every shift in a Portland Winterhawks jersey. Standing 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, opponents took notice when he hopped over the boards. In 63 games during his rookie season, Mulvey accumulated 251 penalty minutes; however, he was also a threat offensively as an over point-per-game performer. During two seasons with Portland, he scored 43 goals in back-to-back seasons and registered 58 assists. After his second season in the Rose City, the Washington Capitals selected Mulvey in the second round of the 1978 NHL Draft. Mulvey appeared in 24 American Hockey League games for the Hershey Bears in 1978-79. He then played four seasons in the NHL with stops in Washington, Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles. Known for more of an enforcer role after his junior days, Mulvey has 613 NHL penalty minutes to his name, but he also contributed offensively with 30 career goals and 51 assists in 225 NHL games.

Turnbull is an iconic name amongst the distinguished Portland alumni due to his thrilling style of play on the ice. In 1976, Turnbull was not yet NHL Draft eligible, but still turned heads with a staggering 23 goals, 30 assists, 53 points, and 249 penalty minutes after being acquired from the Calgary Centennials. When his time finally arrived to be drafted, he did not have to wait long as the St. Louis Blues selected him second overall in 1979. A native of Bentley, Alberta, Turnbull played 608 NHL games over the course of nine seasons before playing professionally in Europe for four years. His intensity carried over from his time in Portland to the pros, as he finished his career with 1,245 penalty minutes to go along with 188 goals, 163 assists, and 351 points. In franchise history with the Winterhawks, Turnball is tied for tenth all-time with 134 goals with Portland. His 791 career penalty minutes rank second amongst all Portland skaters.

ROSTERS

* Reed Brown, Hudson Darby, Jaxon Jaffray, Max Pšenička, Ondřej Štěbeták, and Tyson Yaremko will not be skating in any of the Neely Cup games.

SCHEDULE

All games will be played at Winterhawks ICE Center - Sherwood and will consist of two 25-minute games. Immediately following the second game, a 3-on-3 competition for ten minutes will occur. Visit Winterhawks.com to keep track of the standings and view game stats following each day of competition.

Thursday, August 28:

3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Team Babych vs. Team Ireland

5:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Team Mulvey vs. Team Turnbull

Friday, August 29:

3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Team Mulvey vs. Team Babych

5:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Turnbull

Saturday, August 30:

8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Mulvey

10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Team Turnbull vs. Team Babych

4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Consolation Final (3rd vs. 4th)

6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Neely Cup Championship (1st vs. 2nd)

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on sale NOW for our 50th Anniversary 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.