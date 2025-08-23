City of Regina and Pats Team up for a Night of Community Pride

Regina, Sask. - Tuesday, November 4, the City of Regina will be hosting the first-ever I Love Regina Pats game when the Regina Pats face off against the Calgary Hitmen.

"This exciting game is about community pride and passion and will bring all of that together under one roof," said Mayor Chad Bachynski. "Whether you're a lifelong Pats fan or just discovering the magic of game night at the Brandt Centre, November 4 will be a night to remember. Let's fill the stands, wear I Love Regina gear, and show what the pride of our city looks like while cheering on our hockey team!"

I Love Regina Day has grown year after year and the City of Regina is excited to give residents another opportunity to celebrate our city, the people who make it special and cheer on the Regina Pats.

With discounted ticket prices, this game will be an affordable and accessible evening for all!

The I Love Regina Pats game will also include I Love Regina merchandise, a pre-game party and giveaways throughout the night.

The City and the Pats hope to create an atmosphere unlike anything the Brandt Centre has seen before and show the Pats how much pride and passion Regina residents have for their favourite hockey team.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the City of Regina for the first-ever I Love Regina Pats game," said Queen City Sports & Entertainment CEO Gordon Pritchard. "This is more than just a hockey game - it's a celebration of community, pride, and the deep connection our team shares with the people of Regina. We can't wait to welcome fans for an unforgettable night at the Brandt Centre and show everyone what it means to be a part of the Pats family."

Mark your calendars for November 4 and stay tuned for more details this fall. Together, we can make the first I Love Regina Pats Game one to remember.







