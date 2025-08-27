Pats Announce Details for 2025 Blue vs. White Game Presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport

Regina, Sask. - Game action is right around the corner as the Regina Pats hit the ice next week!

The Regina Pats are excited to host their annual Blue vs. White Game presented by Extreme Hockey & Sport on Monday, September 1, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Brandt Centre.

The Regina Pats have once again partnered with the Regina Food Bank. Admission for the game will be $10 with a donation of a non-perishable food item to the Regina Food Bank. Without a donation, tickets are $15. Food Bank Donation Bins will be located outside the arena to receive non-perishable food donations. Entrance for the game will be through the east doors only, located at the main box office. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the Blue vs. White Game will be available only at the door and not in advance.

The Blue vs. White game will be the final scrimmage and day of 2025 Main Camp. Rosters will consist of free agents, unsigned prospects, signed prospects, and veterans.

Rosters for the Blue vs. White intrasquad game will be posted online and via social media on the day of the game.

Following the Blue vs. White contest, the Pats gear up for six pre-season matchups, beginning on Wednesday, September 3, against the Swift Current Broncos at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open their pre-season home schedule with a matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, September 5, inside the Brandt Centre.

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

- Wednesday, September 3 at Swift Current Broncos (7 PM)

- Friday, September 5 vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7 PM)

- Saturday, September 6 at Brandon Wheat Kings (6 PM local)

- Tuesday, September 9 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7 PM)

- Thursday, September 11 vs. Prince Albert Raiders (7 PM at Westland Arena - Yorkton, SK)

- Saturday, September 13 at Prince Albert Raiders (7 PM)

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Medicine Hat Tigers on September 19.







