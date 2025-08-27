2025 Training Camp Rosters Announced

Published on August 27, 2025

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced their 2025 Training Camp roster which will comprise a total of 84 players including 50 forwards, 28 defenceman and six goaltenders.

The 'Canes will carry a total of 51 players during their Rookie Camp which will open on Thursday, August 28th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena while also carrying an additional 33 players for their Main Camp. The 2025 Rookie Camp rosters are as follows:

Team Blue:

Goaltenders:

#30 Cohen Kuntz ('10)

#35 Leif Oaten ('09)

Defencemen:

#2 Owen Ostrinski ('10)

#4 Nixon Wright ('10)

#6 Lucus Fenrich ('09)

#7 Reid Soper ('09)

#8 Brant Goodman ('10)

#16 Austin Archibald ('10)

Forwards:

#9 Eric Berger ('09)

#11 Matteo Zenone ('10)

#12 Tyden Lafournaise ('09)

#14 Jake Evans ('09)

#18 Luka Samu ('10)

#19 Jace Brodrick ('10)

#20 Noah Kelly ('10)

#21 Oakland Black ('10)

#27 Gavin Selinger ('09)

Team Red:

Goaltenders:

#31 Karter Hilbig ('09)

Defencemen:

#3 Jake Beaty ('10)

#6 Jace Riegal ('10)

#11 Owen Kahl ('10)

#14 Liam McFadden ('10)

#20 Aiden Across The Mountain

('08)

#21 Finn Kelly

Forwards:

#9 Hunter Kapen ('09)

#10 Enzo DiDomenicantonio ('09)

#12 Adrian Braun ('08)

#15 Ethan Hunter ('08)

#16 Grady McNish ('09)

#17 Miles Hartmann ('09)

#18 Brik McCord-Cooper ('10)

#19 Cash Whitmore ('10)

#23 Cooper Sydor ('09)

#25 Graham Gard ('10)

Team Grey

Goaltenders:

#31 Akos Fazekos ('10)

Defencemen:

#2 Lewis Berg ('10)

#4 Miles Coates ('09)

#6 Tate Serfas ('09)

#7 Lucas Jacobson ('09)

#21 Jordan Puckering ('09)

#24 Maysen Devries ('09)

Forwards:

#12 Nixxon Arcand-Vandale ('10)

#14 Dawson Spence ('09)

#15 Matteo Di Stefano ('09)

#16 Beau Anholt ('10)

#17 Seth Holtvogt ('09)

#18 Cormac Riley ('10)

#19 Cohen Pentney ('09)

#25 Wesley Lizotte ('08)

#27 Maxx Fuessel ('09)

#29 Kiran Fedun ('08)

The Hurricanes have also announced rosters for their Main Camp which will begin on Saturday, August 30th. The preliminary Main Camp roster is as follows:

Main Camp Roster

Goaltenders:

Koen Cleaver ('07) Brody Rotar ('08)

Defencemen:

Matteo Fabrizi ('05) Nathan Maloney ('06) Carson Olsen ('06) Tomas Malinek ('07)

Carsen Adair ('07) Teigan Semchyshen ('07) Will Scott ('08) Grady Pichette ('08)

Grady Taylor ('08) Keagan Lundie ('08)

Forwards

Logan Wormald ('05) Shane Smith ('05) Trae Johnson ('05) Kale Tipler ('06)

Luke Cozens ('06) Kade Duell ('06) Mykolas Skadauskas ('07)

Hudson Kibblewhite ('07) Tyler Deakos ('07) Cam Perlinger ('07) Cobe Perlinger ('07)

Jack McHarg ('07) Rowan McDonald ('07) Easton Daneault ('08) Kai Anderson ('08)

Chase Petersen ('08) Gavin Lesiuk ('08) Lukas Lima ('08) Trace Langan ('08)

Hayden Iron Shirt ('08) Mason Moran ('08)

The Hurricanes will hold a four-day training camp that will include a Rookie Camp followed by a Main Camp. The entire camp schedule is as follows:

Thursday, August 28th (Rookie Camp):

Goalie (Red) Practice (8:30am to 9:00am)

Team Red Practice (9:00am to 9:45am)

Team Grey Practice (10:00am to 10:45am)

Goalie (Grey/Blue) Practice (10:45am to 11:15am)

Team Blue Practice (11:30am to 12:15pm)

Game (Grey vs. Red) (6:00pm to 6:45pm)

Game (Blue vs. Grey) (7:00pm to 7:45pm)

Game (Blue vs. Red) (8:00pm to 8:45pm)

Friday, August 29th (Rookie Camp):

Game (Grey vs. Blue) (9:00am to 9:45am)

Game (Blue vs. Red) (10:00am to 10:45am)

Game (Grey vs. Red) (11:00am to 11:45am)

Game (Blue vs. Red) (5:00pm to 5:45pm)

Game (Red vs. Grey) (6:00pm to 6:45pm)

Game (Blue vs. Grey) (7:00pm to 7:45pm)

Saturday, August 30th (Main Camp):

Scratches Practice (2:00pm to 3:00pm)

Game (Red vs. Blue) (6:00pm to 8:30pm)

Sunday, August 31st (Main Camp):

Scratches Practice (2:00pm to 3:00pm)

Game (Red vs. Blue) (6:00pm to 8:30pm)

Entrance to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the entirety of Training Camp will be free of charge. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank with collection bins located at the entrance of the facility. Parking for the duration of the Hurricanes Training Camp will also be complimentary.

Following their four-day Training Camp, the Hurricanes will open their five-game 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Marchant Crane Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Tickets for the Hurricanes home pre-season games can be purchased for $10.00, plus fees. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for purchase with the Renewal Deadline set for Tuesday, August 12th at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







