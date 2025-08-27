2025 Kamloops Blazers Training Camp Schedule and Rosters Released

Published on August 27, 2025

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have announced their training camp schedule which will begin with check in and registration on Thursday, August 28th. On ice sessions will begin on Friday, August 29th and conclude on Monday, September 1st. All ice sessions will be at the Sandman Centre and are open to the public.

The hockey club has named the four teams after alumni Logan Stankoven, Fraser Minten, Dylan Garand and Connor Zary.

Logan Stankoven - The local product played 179 games with the Blazers between 2019 and 2023. He produced 115 goals, 145 assists for 260 points which was 1.45 points per game. Among the many accolades Stankoven has received includes a 2021 U18 Gold Medal, 2022 and 2023 World Junior Gold Medals, 2022 WHL and CHL Player of the Year, 2022 WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player, 2023 CHL First Team All-Star, 2023 WHL Humanitarian of the Year. In 102 NHL games split between Dallas and Carolina, Stankoven has amassed 52 points.

Fraser Minten - The Vancouver, BC product played 187 games with the Blazers between 2020 and 2024. He collected 77 goals, 111 assists for 188 points during his time with the Blazers. Minten was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and suited up for four games with the Maple Leafs as a 19-year-old. In his first season playing pro hockey, he spent time in the AHL and NHL. In total, Minten has played 25 NHL games with Toronto and Boston.

Dylan Garand - The Victoria, BC native played four seasons with the Blazers between 2018 and 2022. He appeared in 135 games with the hockey club and had a record of 89-31-5-2, a 2.33 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. Garand's accolades include 2020 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, 2022 World Junior Gold Medal, 2022 WHL and CHL Goaltender of the Year. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and is entering his fourth pro season.

Connor Zary - The Saskatoon, SK native was with the Blazers for four seasons from 2017 to 2021. In 203 career games, he had 79 goals, 127 assists and 206 career points. He was a WHL First Team All-Star in 2020 and also a won a Silver Medal at the 2021 World Juniors. Zary was selected in the first round by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft in 2020. He has played 117 NHL games and has 27 goals, 34 assists and 61 points with the Flames.

A total of 88 athletes will be participating in camp from 2005 born players to 2010 born players.

Friday, August 29th

8:00am - 9:00am Goalie Ice (All Goalies)

9:30am - 10:30am Team Minten (Grey) - Practice

10:45am - 11:45am Team Stankoven (Blue) - Practice

12:00pm - 1:00pm Team Zary (White) - Practice

1:15pm - 2:15pm Team Garand (Orange) - Practice

5:30pm - 6:20pm Team Minten (Grey) vs. Team Stankoven (Blue)

6:35pm - 7:25pm Team Zary (White) vs. Team Garand (Orange)

Saturday, August 30th

9:00am - 9:50am Team Minten (Grey) vs. Team Zary (White)

10:05am - 10:55am Team Garand (Orange) vs. Team Stankoven (Blue)

11:10am - 12:00pm Team Minten (Grey) vs. Team Garand (Orange)

12:15pm - 1:05pm Team Stankoven (Blue) vs. Team Zary (White)

4:00pm - 4:45pm Goalie Ice (All Goalies)

5:00pm - 6:15pm 3rd Place Game

6:30pm - 7:45pm 1st Place Game

Sunday, August 31st (3 on 3 10 minute games)

9:00am - 9:20am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 2 (White 1)

9:20am - 9:40am Team 3 (Orange 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)

9:40am - 10:00am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 3 (Orange 1)

10:15am - 10:35am Team 2 (White 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)

10:35am - 10:55am Team 2 (White 1) vs. Team 3 (Orange 1)

10:55am - 11:15am Team 1 (Grey 1) vs. Team 4 (Blue 1)

11:30am - 11:50am Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 6 (White 2)

11:50am - 12:10pm Team 7 (Orange 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)

12:10pm - 12:30pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 7 (Orange 2)

12:45pm - 1:05pm Team 6 (White 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)

1:05pm - 1:25pm Team 6 (White 2) vs. Team 7 (Orange 2)

1:25pm - 1:45pm Team 5 (Grey 2) vs. Team 8 (Blue 2)

5:00pm - 5:20pm 3rd vs. 4th (Pool 1)

5:20pm - 5:40pm 3rd vs. 4th (Pool 2)

5:40pm - 6:00pm 1st vs. 2nd (Pool 1)

6:15pm - 6:35pm 1st vs. 2nd (Pool 2)

6:35pm - 7:00pm Losers 3rd vs. 4th

7:00pm - 7:25pm Winners 3rd vs. 4th

7:40pm - 8:05pm Losers 1st vs. 2nd

8:05pm - 8:30pm Winners 1st vs. 2nd

Monday, September 1st

7:45am - 9:30am Team Blue vs. Team White (2009/2010 Players)

9:45am - 11:30am Team Grey vs. Team Orange (2005-2010 Players)

The Kamloops Blazers will start the 2025 WHL Preseason on Wednesday, September 3 at home against the Vancouver Giants.







