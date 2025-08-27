Oil Kings Open 2025 Training Camp

Published on August 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are gearing up for another WHL season as Training Camp opens for the club on Thursday, August 28 and runs until Sunday August 31.

The camp is highlighted by Sunday's Red vs. White intersquad game, the Bob McGill Cup at the Downtown Community Arena! This year, the Oil Kings are also excited to host a Locker Room Sale on Sunday morning from 11 a.m. until noon when the puck drops for the Bob McGill Cup! The game is open to the public and free to attend.

The Oil Kings are gearing up for an exciting season under new Head Coach Jason Smith as they look to build off their 37-27-2-2 season a year ago.

A total of 18 full-time players from last season's roster are eligible to return this season, including Captain Gavin Hodnett who has 177 career points in 188 games. Add in Eastern Conference Rookie of the Year nominee Lukas Sawchyn, and a strong crop of 19-year-olds, including Landon Hanson, Adam Jecho, and newly acquired Max Curran and the forward core is set to match up with the best of the best of the WHL. Jecho and Curran however won't be at Training Camp as they're currently with Czechia's Under-20 National Team. Meanwhile, 20-year-old import Miroslav Holinka enters his second year in Edmonton, while former fifth-overall selection Kayden Stroeder looks to make the team out of camp after tallying eight points in 16 games last season as a 15-year-old.

On the blue line, Seattle Kraken second-round pick Blake Fiddler leads a veteran defence core into battle along with Ethan MacKenzie, Rhys Pederson, Parker Alcos, and Niko Tsakumis. Add in second-year players Josh Lee and Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medalist Noa Ta'amu, the blue line has chemistry and versatility.

Between the pipes, Ethan Simcoe returns to the Oil Kings after a rookie season that saw him earn three shutouts, 13 wins, and a .911 save percentage. Meanwhile, Parker Snell is looking to earn a full-time spot on the roster after shining in two games during the 2024/2025 season, not allowing a goal on 54 shots.

Competition is expected to be high at camp as some new faces look to earn spots at camp including forwards Andrew O'Neill, Poul Andersen, and Dylan Dean. As well as drafted prospects such as Cage Smith and Matt Williams who each got into games last season and look to earn full-time spots this season.

The Oil Kings head on the road for their first pre-season games in Hinton, Alta., taking place on Friday, September 5 and Sunday, September 7. The club will then play another tune up game in Carstairs, Alta. on Friday, September 12, and wrapping up the pre-season in Westlock, Alta. on Sunday, September 14 at 2 p.m.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $20!

The Oil Kings Home Opener is on Saturday, September 20 as the Red Deer Rebels visit Rogers Place.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.