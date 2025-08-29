Camp Correspondence: Kerner Looking Forward to Healthy New Season

Published on August 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Competition is high at Edmonton Oil Kings Training Camp this season, and lots of excitement around the team.

The forward group looks to be deep and competitive this season, with a group that features nine returnees from the full-time roster, including 2007-born forward Presley Kerner who was on the roster in 2024/2025, but was unable to play due to an injury in the pre-season. Kerner said being back one the ice with the team is exciting.

"Just to see all the boys and get back on the ice, it's a good feeling for sure," he said.

A Kelowna, B.C. product, Kerner was a third-round pick, 65th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 15 games between 2022 and 2024, and says he's grown as a person and player heading into his 18-year-old season.

"I think I matured a lot and just grown in a lot of different ways that lots of other guys maybe wouldn't if they didn't experience an injury like I have," Kerner said.

While still looking for his first career WHL point, Kerner has shown a high proficiency in the faceoff circle with a 60% win rate. Kerner also showed some offensive flash at the U18 level, tallying 48 points in 48 games across two seasons.

"I hope to bring just like a reliable guy that can play on the offensive side and defensive side of the puck, maybe have some penalty kill time."

The versatile Kerner also enters his draft-eligible season this year as a late 2007 birth year.







