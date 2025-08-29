2025 Neely Cup Day One Recap

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2025 Neely Cup kicked off on the ice Thursday, with all four teams lacing up for practices and scrimmage-style games. After day one of competition, Team Turnbull sits atop the standings with three wins and six points.

The four teams, named after Winterhawks from the inaugural team, Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull, are made up by 76 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.

View Neely Cup Rosters | View Neely Cup Roster Cheat Sheet

Game format consists of two 25-minute running clock periods, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute period and each three-on-three competition receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day.

Game One: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Ireland (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team De Leo - Will McLaughlin from David Hoy

Team Ireland - Cole Slobodian from Cash Brebant

Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Gavin Godbout

Team Babych - Will McLaughlin from Luke Wilfley and Avraham Brown

Team Babych - Jordan Tran from Carson Steinhoff

Game Two: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Ireland (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Cash Brebant

Team Babych - David Hoy from Will McLaughlin

Team Babych - Avraham Brown from Will McLaughlin

Team Babych - Kaeden Kalkat from Will McLaughlin

Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair

Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Ireland (1) defeats Team Babych (0)

Scoring Summary:

Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair

Game Four: Team Turnbull (4) defeats Team Mulvey (2)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar

Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Kyle McDonough

Team Turnbull - Luke Christopherson from Keeghan Dunn

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller

Team Turnbull - Jake Gustafson from Ryan Miller

Team Mulvey - Jordin St. Louis

Game Five: Team Turnbull (4) defeats Team Mulvey (3)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Kayd Ruedig from Crewe Schimnowski and Jake Gustafson

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Cameron Young-Thompson

Team Mulvey - Lincoln Black-Greaves from Lochlan Tetarenko and Kyle McDonough

Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Charlie Gibbons

Team Turnbull - Keeghan Dunn from Crewe Schimnowski and Cam Jacobson

Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay

Team Turnbull - Kayd Ruedig from Henry Bassuk from Kohen Ruedig

Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Turnbull (3) defeats Team Mulvey (1)

Scoring Summary:

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Ryder Reynolds

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller

Team Mulvey - Nic Gordon from Nathan Free and Liam Reed

Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Luke Christopherson (empty net)

Goaltending Stats

Goalies are rotating amongst the teams throughout the week

Blake Clark - 10/12 saves (25 mins)

Sergio Davidson - 33/40 saves (60 mins), one shutout

Luc Deschenes - 7/10 saves (25 mins)

Tyler DiCarlo - 15/18 saves (35 mins)

Cooper Dryden - 9/13 saves (35 mins)

Cruz Fitzpatrick - 12/17 saves (35 mins)

Nixon Mah - 10/12 saves (25 mins)

Day One Tournament Standings:

Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed

Team Turnbull 3-0-0 1-0-0 6 11 6

Team Babych 2-1-0 0-1-0 4 6 5

Team Ireland 1-2-0 1-0-0 2 5 6

Team Mulvey 0-0-3 0-0-3 0 6 11

Remaining Neely Cup Game Schedule:

Friday, August 29:

3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Team Mulvey vs. Team Babych

5:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Turnbull

Saturday, August 30:

8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Mulvey

10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Team Turnbull vs. Team Babych

4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Consolation Final (3rd vs. 4th)

6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Neely Cup Championship (1st vs. 2nd)







