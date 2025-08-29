2025 Neely Cup Day One Recap
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks' 2025 Neely Cup kicked off on the ice Thursday, with all four teams lacing up for practices and scrimmage-style games. After day one of competition, Team Turnbull sits atop the standings with three wins and six points.
The four teams, named after Winterhawks from the inaugural team, Wayne Babych, Randy Ireland, Paul Mulvey, and Perry Turnbull, are made up by 76 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.
Game format consists of two 25-minute running clock periods, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute period and each three-on-three competition receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day.
Game One: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Ireland (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team De Leo - Will McLaughlin from David Hoy
Team Ireland - Cole Slobodian from Cash Brebant
Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Gavin Godbout
Team Babych - Will McLaughlin from Luke Wilfley and Avraham Brown
Team Babych - Jordan Tran from Carson Steinhoff
Game Two: Team Babych (3) defeats Team Ireland (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Evan Benoit from Cash Brebant
Team Babych - David Hoy from Will McLaughlin
Team Babych - Avraham Brown from Will McLaughlin
Team Babych - Kaeden Kalkat from Will McLaughlin
Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair
Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Ireland (1) defeats Team Babych (0)
Scoring Summary:
Team Ireland - Ben Miller from Alex Weiermair
Game Four: Team Turnbull (4) defeats Team Mulvey (2)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Finn Spehar
Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Kyle McDonough
Team Turnbull - Luke Christopherson from Keeghan Dunn
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller
Team Turnbull - Jake Gustafson from Ryan Miller
Team Mulvey - Jordin St. Louis
Game Five: Team Turnbull (4) defeats Team Mulvey (3)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Kayd Ruedig from Crewe Schimnowski and Jake Gustafson
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Cameron Young-Thompson
Team Mulvey - Lincoln Black-Greaves from Lochlan Tetarenko and Kyle McDonough
Team Mulvey - Tate Hanson from Charlie Gibbons
Team Turnbull - Keeghan Dunn from Crewe Schimnowski and Cam Jacobson
Team Mulvey - Nathan Free from Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay
Team Turnbull - Kayd Ruedig from Henry Bassuk from Kohen Ruedig
Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Turnbull (3) defeats Team Mulvey (1)
Scoring Summary:
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Ryder Reynolds
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller
Team Mulvey - Nic Gordon from Nathan Free and Liam Reed
Team Turnbull - Ryan Miller from Luke Christopherson (empty net)
Goaltending Stats
Goalies are rotating amongst the teams throughout the week
Blake Clark - 10/12 saves (25 mins)
Sergio Davidson - 33/40 saves (60 mins), one shutout
Luc Deschenes - 7/10 saves (25 mins)
Tyler DiCarlo - 15/18 saves (35 mins)
Cooper Dryden - 9/13 saves (35 mins)
Cruz Fitzpatrick - 12/17 saves (35 mins)
Nixon Mah - 10/12 saves (25 mins)
Day One Tournament Standings:
Team Record 3-on-3 Record Points in Standings Goals Scored Goals Allowed
Team Turnbull 3-0-0 1-0-0 6 11 6
Team Babych 2-1-0 0-1-0 4 6 5
Team Ireland 1-2-0 1-0-0 2 5 6
Team Mulvey 0-0-3 0-0-3 0 6 11
Remaining Neely Cup Game Schedule:
Friday, August 29:
3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Team Mulvey vs. Team Babych
5:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Turnbull
Saturday, August 30:
8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - Team Ireland vs. Team Mulvey
10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Team Turnbull vs. Team Babych
4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Consolation Final (3rd vs. 4th)
6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. - Neely Cup Championship (1st vs. 2nd)
