Pats Sign Top Two Picks, Schultz and Pue Commit to Pats

Published on August 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has signed its top two selections from the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, as first-overall pick Maddox Schultz and third-overall pick Liam Pue have both inked WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Schultz, 15, had a monumental season as an underager with the Regina Pat Canadians in 2024-25, helping lead the team to its first Telus Cup Championship since 1999. The Regina, Sask. product was named Telus Cup MVP, leading the tournament in goals (9), assists (11), and points (20) over just seven games. He scored the overtime winner to clinch the Canadians' fifth National U18 Championship. His 20 points were the second-most ever by an underager in tournament history - trailing only Sidney Crosby's 24 in 2002.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound left-shot forward recorded 93 points (43G-50A) in 44 games with the Pat Canadians this past season, leading the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League in goals, assists, and points. The 2010-born forward was named both Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

In 2023-24, Schultz ranked second in the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League with 134 points (63G-71A) in 27 games for the Regina Pat Blues U15 AA club. Following that standout season, he received an exemption to compete at the U18 level with the Pat Canadians - despite still being U15-eligible. As a result of that exemption, Schultz is automatically eligible to play up to 34 games with the Pats during the 2025-26 season while continuing his development at the U18 level.

On May 7, Schultz became just the third player in franchise history to be selected first overall by the Pats, joining Connor Bedard (2020) and Colten Teubert (2005). He was also the only 2010-born player among the 79 skaters invited to Canada's National Under-17 Team Development Camp, held July 19-23 in Oakville, Ont.

The 2025 World U-17 Hockey Challenge is scheduled for October 31 to November 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

"Maddox is an elite talent with a tremendous work ethic and drive to succeed," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "He's shown maturity well beyond his age, and what he accomplished this past season speaks for itself. We're thrilled to officially welcome him to the Pats organization and look forward to being a part of his continued development."

Pue, 15, registered 50 points (30G-20A) in 29 games as an underage player with the Langley Hockey Academy U18 team, leading the Junior Prospects Hockey League (JPHL) in goals. The Langley, B.C. product previously starred for Langley's U15 program in 2023-24, where he topped the league in goals (40), assists (64), and points (104) over just 31 games.

The 15-year-old further showcased his talent at the 2023-24 World Selects Invitational (WSI), where he faced off against fellow Pats first-rounder Maddox Schultz while representing Team BC at the U15 level. Pue recorded an impressive seven goals and five assists for 12 points in just six games.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Pue continued to build on his success in 2024-25, collecting 11 points (7G-4A) in six games at the Cwench World Invite, before returning to the WSI U15 tournament and surpassing his previous totals with 14 points (6G-8A) in six games.

The right-shot forward is eligible to play up to 34 games with the Pats in the upcoming season after competing at the U18 level as an underager last year.

"Liam is a dynamic young player with an elite scoring touch and high-end hockey sense," added Derkatch. "His ability to produce offensively at a young age is impressive, and we're excited to have him join our organization and continue his development with the Pats.







