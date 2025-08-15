Half Season Ticket Packages on Sale

Published on August 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







Heading south for the winter? No problem! The Penticton Vees have you covered with the Snowbird Half-Season Ticket Package. Offering 17 home games in September, October, November, and March. Convenient for your winter escape. The Snowbird Package includes all four Vees home games against the Kelowna Rockets. Secure your seat at only $17 per game. Three-month payment plan available.

SNOWBIRD PACKAGE:

September 26th vs. Kelowna Rockets*

October 3rd vs. Portland Winterhawks

October 4th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

October 11th vs. Kelowna Rockets

October 17th vs. Everett Silvertips

October 18th vs. Vancouver Giants

October 24th vs. Wenatchee Wild

October 27th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

November 5th vs. Kelowna Rockets

November 7th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

November 12th vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 14th vs. Spokane Chiefs

March 6th vs. Wenatchee Wild

March 13th vs. Everett Silvertips

March 17th vs. Tri-City Americans

March 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets

*Home Opener

Play big, keep your cost small with our Okanagan Half-Season Ticket Package. 17 home games, including the Vees home opener against the Kelowna Rockets. The Okanagan Package includes nine Friday games and three Saturday games. Secure your seat at only $17 per game. Three-month payment plan available.

OKANAGAN PACKAGE:

September 26th vs. Kelowna Rockets*

October 4th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

October 13th vs. Victoria Royals

October 18th vs. Vancouver Giants

October 27th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

November 7th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds

November 14th vs. Spokane Chiefs

November 21st vs. Vancouver Giants

December 9th vs. Tri-City Americans

December 30th vs. Victoria Royals

January 9th vs. Kamloops Blazers

January 17th vs. Calgary Hitmen

January 23rd vs. Spokane Chiefs

January 30th vs. Kamloops Blazers

February 16th vs. Prince George Cougars

March 13th vs. Everett Silvertips

March 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets

*Home Opener

Play big, keep your cost small with our Skaha Half-Season Ticket Package. 17 home games, including six Friday games and three Saturday games. Secure your seat at only $17 per game. Three-month payment plan available.

SKAHA PACKAGE:

October 3rd vs. Portland Winterhawks

October 17th vs. Everett Silvertips

October 24th vs. Wenatchee Wild

October 27th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

November 5th vs. Kelowna Rockets

November 12th vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 28th vs. Vancouver Giants

December 17th vs. Prince George Cougars

December 30th vs. Victoria Royals

January 1st vs. Prince George Cougars

January 17th vs. Calgary Hitmen

January 25th vs. Red Deer Rebels

January 31st vs. Portland Winterhawks

February 14th vs. Victoria Royals

March 6th vs. Wenatchee Wild

March 17th vs. Tri-City Americans

March 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.