Half Season Ticket Packages on Sale
Published on August 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Heading south for the winter? No problem! The Penticton Vees have you covered with the Snowbird Half-Season Ticket Package. Offering 17 home games in September, October, November, and March. Convenient for your winter escape. The Snowbird Package includes all four Vees home games against the Kelowna Rockets. Secure your seat at only $17 per game. Three-month payment plan available.
SNOWBIRD PACKAGE:
September 26th vs. Kelowna Rockets*
October 3rd vs. Portland Winterhawks
October 4th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds
October 11th vs. Kelowna Rockets
October 17th vs. Everett Silvertips
October 18th vs. Vancouver Giants
October 24th vs. Wenatchee Wild
October 27th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers
November 5th vs. Kelowna Rockets
November 7th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds
November 12th vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes
November 14th vs. Spokane Chiefs
March 6th vs. Wenatchee Wild
March 13th vs. Everett Silvertips
March 17th vs. Tri-City Americans
March 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets
*Home Opener
Play big, keep your cost small with our Okanagan Half-Season Ticket Package. 17 home games, including the Vees home opener against the Kelowna Rockets. The Okanagan Package includes nine Friday games and three Saturday games. Secure your seat at only $17 per game. Three-month payment plan available.
OKANAGAN PACKAGE:
September 26th vs. Kelowna Rockets*
October 4th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds
October 13th vs. Victoria Royals
October 18th vs. Vancouver Giants
October 27th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers
November 7th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds
November 14th vs. Spokane Chiefs
November 21st vs. Vancouver Giants
December 9th vs. Tri-City Americans
December 30th vs. Victoria Royals
January 9th vs. Kamloops Blazers
January 17th vs. Calgary Hitmen
January 23rd vs. Spokane Chiefs
January 30th vs. Kamloops Blazers
February 16th vs. Prince George Cougars
March 13th vs. Everett Silvertips
March 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets
*Home Opener
Play big, keep your cost small with our Skaha Half-Season Ticket Package. 17 home games, including six Friday games and three Saturday games. Secure your seat at only $17 per game. Three-month payment plan available.
SKAHA PACKAGE:
October 3rd vs. Portland Winterhawks
October 17th vs. Everett Silvertips
October 24th vs. Wenatchee Wild
October 27th vs. Medicine Hat Tigers
November 5th vs. Kelowna Rockets
November 12th vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes
November 28th vs. Vancouver Giants
December 17th vs. Prince George Cougars
December 30th vs. Victoria Royals
January 1st vs. Prince George Cougars
January 17th vs. Calgary Hitmen
January 25th vs. Red Deer Rebels
January 31st vs. Portland Winterhawks
February 14th vs. Victoria Royals
March 6th vs. Wenatchee Wild
March 17th vs. Tri-City Americans
March 20th vs. Kelowna Rockets
