Hurricanes Hire Barclay Parneta as Senior Advisor

Published on August 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have hired Barclay Parneta as a Senior Advisor for the 2025-2026 season.

Parneta, 55, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt covering the Western Hockey League 's Western Conference. The Saskatoon, SK, product joins the 'Canes after spending the previous seven seasons as the General Manager of the Vancouver Giants. In his time with the Giants, Parneta helped lead Vancouver to the WHL 's post-season in all five years in which the playoffs were held, highlighted by a Western Conference Championship in 2019 before falling in Game 7 overtime in the WHL Championship Series to Prince Albert.

"Barclay is a great man and a great hockey mind, and we are excited to add him to our staff," said Anholt. "His experience and expertise in our league speaks for itself. He will help our management group by covering the Western Conference and advising us as we move through the season leading to the trade deadline.

"Following a junior career that included three games with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 1986-1987 season before he went on to spend three years in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League, Parneta joined the Medicine Hat Tigers in a scouting role for the 1989-1990 season. He went on to spend 18 years with the Tri-City Americans over two stints holding roles of Scout, Development Coach, Head Scout and Assistant General Manager. Parneta also spent five seasons as an Amateur Scout for the St. Louis Blues and two years with the Phoenix Coyotes in the same role.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Peter Anholt and the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the opportunity to join such a respected organization as Special Advisor, " said Parneta. "It is a privilege to work alongside a true hockey professional like Peter and the outstanding staff he has assembled. I look forward to learning from their collective experience and contributing my own to help drive the continued success of the Hurricanes." Internationally, Parneta has represented Canada at various levels including leading Team Canada White as the General Manager to a Gold Medal at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He served also served as the Management Lead for Team Canada Red at the 2023 tournament while also serving on the Hockey Canada Advisory Committee between 2018 and 2025 for the U17, U18 and U20 levels.

The Hurricanes will open Training Camp on Thursday, August 28th with Rookie Camp at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena before beginning the 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers. Pre-Season Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







