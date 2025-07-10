Hurricanes Acquire Lima from Silvertips

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced they have acquired 2008-born forward Lukas Lima from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2029 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Lima, 17, was originally drafted by the Silvertips in the fourth-round (86th overall) in the 2023 WHL Draft. The Langley, BC, product appeared in 36 regular season games with the Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep team during the 2024-2025 season where he recorded 30 points (15g-15a) along with 58 penalty minutes. He added three points (2g-1a) and four penalty minutes in three playoff games.

The 6'2, 196-pound centre finished sixth in team scoring during the regular season while being tied for second in goals.

During the 2024-2025 season, Lima was teammates with Hurricanes prospect Kai Anderson. He recorded 44 points (24g- 20a) along with 42 penalty minutes with the Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep team finishing third in team scoring during the 2023-2024 season.

Lima appeared in three WHL games with the Silvertips during the 2023-2024 season as an affiliate player. He recorded two points (1g-1a) with a plus-1 rating in two pre-season games with Everett last year, but did not appear in a regular season game.

