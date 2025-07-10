Silvertips Trade Lukas Lima to Lethbridge for Fifth-Round Pick

July 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired a fifth-round pick in 2029 from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Lukas Lima.

Lima, an '08-born Langley, B.C. native, appeared in three WHL games in 2023-24 for the Silvertips. He spent the 2024-25 campaign with Burnaby Winter Club U18, registering 30 points in 36 games. He was originally picked by the Silvertips in the fourth-round of the 2023 WHL Draft at 86th-overall.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.