Silvertips Trade Lukas Lima to Lethbridge for Fifth-Round Pick
July 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired a fifth-round pick in 2029 from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Lukas Lima.
Lima, an '08-born Langley, B.C. native, appeared in three WHL games in 2023-24 for the Silvertips. He spent the 2024-25 campaign with Burnaby Winter Club U18, registering 30 points in 36 games. He was originally picked by the Silvertips in the fourth-round of the 2023 WHL Draft at 86th-overall.
