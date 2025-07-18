Silvertips Sign Jakub Seidl

July 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. -- The Everett Silvertips have signed second-round Import Draft pick Jakub Seidl [pr. YAH-kub SY-dull] to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Seidl, an '07-born Prostejov, Czechia native, spent the 2024-25 season with Bílí Tygři Liberec U20 where he recorded seven points and 44 PIM in 46 games. He represented Czechia at both the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky tournament (earning silver in the process) and the 2025 U18 World Junior Championship. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound blueliner also logged 26 points and 63 PIM in 40 U17 games in 2023-24.

The Silvertips traded up to acquire Seidl, swinging a deal with the Swift Current Broncos for the 89th-overall pick.

"Jakub is a two-way defenseman," noted European scout Alessandro Benin. "He is able to manage the puck well and is very reliable defensively. We like his National Team experience as well as his exposure training with the Bílí Tygři Liberec professional club last year."

"Jakub is a very talented young defenseman that Alessandro kept a close eye on all season long," said general manager Mike Fraser. "We were impressed with his progress and in all of our conversations with him since the draft, he's expressed the utmost excitement to come to Everett and put on a Silvertips jersey this fall."

Seidl joins first-rounder Matias Vanhanen and returning Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen as the Silvertips' three import players next season. He is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







