NHL Draft: Lynden Lakovic

July 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After being selected 27th overall at this year's NHL entry draft, Captain Lynden Lakovic signed his entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals on July 5th.

"It was pretty special," said Lakovic. "Going into the week, I had no idea where I was going to end up and seven days later, I'm a signed prospect with the Capitals."

Lakovic's journey to Los Angeles started with the NHL Combine in Buffalo where he met with staff from more than 20 teams. Following the interview process, the prospects were put through the ringer of fitness testing ahead of the draft.

Lakovic ranked 1st in the WHL (4th overall) in horizontal jump, 4th in the WHL (13th overall) in fatigue index, and 6th in the WHL (21st overall) in wingspan.

Lakovic believes that the time he spent with Washington scouts and management during his interview at the combine showed the Capitals what they could expect from him as a player, namely, size and skillset, but also what he could bring to the table as a person as well - character, outgoing personality, and drive.

Immediately following hearing his name called at the draft, Lakovic met virtually with staff from the Capitals and participated in many interviews before flying to Washington on Saturday morning ahead of Development Camp.

Heading into next season, Lakovic says that he is excited to bring some of his knowledge back to Moose Jaw.

"[The Capital's staff] gave me some advice and I'm going to take it back to Moose Jaw this year and help the younger guys out and help them learn from what I've learned and just be a good leader moving forward," said Lakovic.

Through all the excitement, Lakovic notes that the Moose Jaw community as well as the Warriors' management and coaching staff have been crucial to get to this place.

Lakovic says, "To come back [to Moose Jaw] next year, there's definitely some unfinished business for sure."







