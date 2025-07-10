10 Prospects Named to Provincial U16 Development Camp Rosters

July 10, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - All ten members of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft have been named to provincial Program of Excellence (POE) Development Rosters.

In Saskatchewan, Kash Elke (18th overall), Linden Abercrombie (90th overall), Jett Prpich (94th overall), and Nash Bullman (117th overall) have all been named to the Sask First Top 34 roster. Following their orientation camp in June, the players will attend two additional camps in July and September before final roster decisions will be made for Team Saskatchewan.

Representing Manitoba, James Stanton (60th overall) was named to the U16 POE Top 40 roster. Stanton participated in the May camp and is expected to attend the upcoming summer camps on July 14, August 11 - 12, and September 26 - 28 before final roster decisions are announced.

On the west coast, Dylan Mingo (41st overall) and Miller Watkins (57th overall) have both been named to Team White ahead of British Columbia's U16 Provincial Camp slated from July 24 - 27 in Chilliwack.

Last week in Alberta, Isaac Rimmer (71st overall), Owen Grassick (80th overall), and Charlie Tobin (111th overall) were invited to Hockey Alberta's U16 Summer Selection Camp held in Red Deer.

All U16 provincial programs of excellence culminate in the WHL Cup which becomes the first official scouting opportunity for Hockey Canada's U17 Program of Excellence.

South of the border, 2025 US Priority Draft second overall selection, RJ Thompson, has also been named to team Kelly Green for USA Hockey's Boys National 15 Camp in Amherst, New York taking place July 16 - 21.







