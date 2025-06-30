Pats Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2029 for Rights to Souch
June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded the rights to 2006-born forward Brock Souch to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a 2029 fifth-round pick.
