Pats Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2029 for Rights to Souch

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release


Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded the rights to 2006-born forward Brock Souch to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a 2029 fifth-round pick.
